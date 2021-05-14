World Cup qualifiers: Sodje wants grade A tune-up games for Eagles

Ex-international Sam Sodje has said the Nigeria Football Federation should bolster the morale of the Super Eagles players by arranging grade A friendly matches for the eta after the world football governing body shifted the date of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles players had been looking forward to World Cup qualifying matches in June before FIFA shifted the dates to September. However, Sodje, who is a member of the technical study group of the NFF said the Nigerian football authorities should not allow the June window to slip without the national team engaging the team with friendly matches.

The NFF has reportedly been negotiating with big footballing countries in Africa and beyond. The Eagles have been linked with big sides like Germany, Cameroon and Senegal and Sodje said it was good for the country. “It’s always nice to come together sometimes and play games with the date been changed, definitely I’m sure the NFF will know that we will need grade A games just to get the boys ready and same time we still need a system of play and playing more games will help us know the system. So I’m expecting them to play more friendly games,” he said.

