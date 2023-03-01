Sports

World Cup record holder, Fontaine, dies aged 89

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89.

Fontaine scored 13 goals in just six matches for France at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden as they finished third, reports the BBC.

He is joint-fourth on the all-time World Cup goalscorers list alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

“A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player,” said his former club Stade de Reims.

Only three players have scored more goals at World Cups than Fontaine, a statistic made more remarkable by the fact he only played in the 1958 tournament.

He would not have even played there had it not been for injuries to fellow forwards Thadee Cisowski and Reims team-mate Rene Bliard.

The striker went on to score in every game in Sweden, including four goals in a 6-3 win over West Germany in the third-place play-off.

In total, Fontaine scored 30 goals in just 31 appearances for France between 1953 and 1960.

He spent much of his club career at Stade de Reims, where he scored 145 goals in 152 appearances, winning three Ligue 1 titles and reaching the 1959 European Cup final, where they lost to a Real Madrid side containing Alfredo di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.

He also played for Nice and Moroccan side USM Casablanca but was forced to retire in 1962 at the age of just 28 after suffering a double leg fracture.

Fontaine then enjoyed stints as a coach at Paris St-Germain, Toulouse and Morocco, where the forward was born before switching allegiance to France.

In 2004 he was named on Brazil legend Pele’s list of the125 greatest living footballers.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UCL: Real Madrid, Man City in crunch tie

Posted on Author Team Correspondents Ajibade Olusesan Charles Ogundiya

After one of the most extraordinary Champions League semi-final first-leg ties in recent memory, Real Madrid and Manchester City square off at the Bernabeu for the second leg today. Pep Guardiola’s side edged an astonishing battle 4-3 at the Etihad, but their hosts are no strangers to stunning European comebacks in the Spanish capital.   […]
Sports

Liverpool, Real ready for Champions League final rematch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final for the second time in five years in Paris on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side aiming to end the season with a trophy treble while the Spanish giants will look to Karim Benzema to inspire them to a 14th European Cup victory. A crowd […]
Sports

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open – teammates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world No 1’s last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week’s teams event days before its start on Saturday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica