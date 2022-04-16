Sports

World Cup Review & Fixtures- Full Schedule for Qatar 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on World Cup Review & Fixtures- Full Schedule for Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and we can’t wait for 2022’s tournament! Excitement is building as nations around the world vie for the opportunity to compete at the final tournament. The host country for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be Qatar, who beat out bids from Australia, Japan, South Korea and USA to host this prestigious competition.

The journey to the world Cup is usually a year-long giving football fans around the world to enjoy watching the thrilling matches and placing bets as well. With plenty of nail-biting matches coming up, you won’t want to miss a second of the action. Getting an account with Parimatch Nigeria will make sure that you never miss through their live matches, predictions, and odds on every fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know about qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 – including all of the fixtures, groupings and key dates.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying teams

32 teams will compete in the final tournament, and they will be organized into eight groups of four as indicated below. The top two teams from each group will progress to a round of 16 knockout stage. The four teams eliminated from the round of 16 then participate in a playoff for fifth place. The winners of those two games play each other for fifth place, while the losers play each other for seventh place.

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: USA, England, Iran, Wales/Scotland/ Ukraine

Group C: Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico

Group D: Tunisia, France, Denmark, Australia/Peru/ UAE

Group E: Japan, Spain, Germany, New Zealand/ Costa Rica

Group F: Croatia, Canada, Belgium, Morocco

Group G: Cameroon, Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia

Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule

Here’s a breakdown of the World Cup key dates;

Opening Ceremony:  21st November, Al Thumana Stadium

Kick-offs (Group stage): Mon 21st November- Fri 2nd December

Round of 16: Sat 3rd December- Tues 6th December

Quarter Finals: Fri 9th December and Sat 10th December

Semi Finals: Tues 13th December – Sat 17th December

Finals: 18th December, Lusail Stadium, Doha

World Cup 2022 Fixtures

The fixtures have been summarized in the table below

Stages Dates Teams Groups Venue (Stadium)
Group stage  Mon 21/ 11/22 Senegal vs Netherlands A Al Thumana
England vs Iran B Khalifa Int’l
Qatar vs Ecuador A Al Bayt
USA vs Ukraine/ Wales/ Scotland B Ahmed bin Al
Tue 22/11/22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia C Lusail
Denmark vs Tunisia D Education City
Mexico vs Poland C Stadium 974
France vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE D Al Janoub
Wed 23/11/22 Morocco vs Croatia F Al Bayt
Germany vs Japan E Khalifa Int’l
Spain vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica E Al Thumana
Belgium vs Canada F Ahmed bin Ali
Thur 24/11/22 Cameroon vs Switzerland G Al  Janoub
South Korea vs Uruguay H Education City
Ghana vs Portugal H Stadium 974
Serbia vs Brazil G Lusail
Fri 25/11/12 Scotland/ Ukraine/ Wales vs Iran B Ahmed bin Ali
Senegal vs Qatar A Al Thumana
Ecuador vs Netherlands A Khalifa Int’l
USA vs England B Al Bayt
Sat 26/11/22 Tunisia vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE C Al Janoub
Saudi Arabia vs Poland C Education City
Denmark vs France D Stadium 974
Mexico vs Argentina D Lusail
Sun 27/11/22 New Zealand/Costa Rica vs Japan E Ahmed bin Ali
Morocco vs Belgium F Al Thumana
Canada vs Croatia F Khalifa Int’l
Germany vs Spain E Al Bayt
Mon 28/11/22 Serbia vs Cameroon G Al Janoub
Ghana vs South Korea G Education City
Switzerland vs Brazil H Stadium 974
Uruguay vs Portugal H Lusail
Tue 29/11/22 Qatar vs Netherlands A Al Bayt
Senegal vs Ecuador A Khalifa Int’l
England vs Wales/ Ukraine/ Scotland B Ahmed bin Ali
USA vs Iran B Al Thumana
Wed 30/11/22 Denmark vs Peru/Australia/ UAE D Al Janoub
France vs Tunisia D Education City
Argentina vs Poland C Stadium 974
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia C Lusail
Thur 1/12/22 Belgium vs Croatia F Ahmed bin Ali
Morocco vs Canada F Al Thumana
Germany vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica E Al Bayt
Spain vs Japan E Khalifa Int’l
Fri 2/12/22 Portugal vs South Korea G Education City
Uruguay vs Ghana G Al Janoub
Switzerland vs Serbia H Stadium 974
Brazil vs Cameroon H Lusail
Round of 16 Sat 3/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up A vs B 49 Khalifa Int’l
Winners vs Runners-up C vs D 50 Ahmed bin Ali
Sun 4/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up D vs C 51 Al Thumana
Winners vs Runners-up B vs A 52 Al Bayt
Mon 5/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up E vs F 53 Al Janoub
Winners vs Runners-up G vs H 54 Stadium 974
Tue 6/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up F vs E 55 Education City
Winners vs Runners-up H vs G 56 Lusail
Quarter Finals Fri 9/12/22 Winners 53 Vs Winners 54 58 Education City
Winners 49 vs Winners 50 57 Lusail
Sat10/12/22 Winners 55 vs Winners 56 60 Al Thumana
Winners  51 vs Winners 52 59 Al Bayt
Semi-Finals Tue 13/12/22 Winners 57 vs Winners 58 61 Lusail
Wed 14/12/22 Winners 59 vs Winners 60 62 Al Bayt
Sat 17/12/22 Third place play-off (63) Khalifa Int’l
Finals Sun 18/12/22 Winners 61 vs Winners 62 Lusail

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF fires Rohr – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adekunle Salami The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly sacked the Manager of the Super Eagles Germot Rohr. According to reports, the head coach of the senior national team was fired because of the inconsistent performances of the team in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Although there is no official statement to […]
Sports

CAFCC: Rivers Utd depart for Equatorial Guinea Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United will depart for Equatorial Guinea on Friday 27th November for the 1st leg of their preliminary round CAF Confederation’s cup tie against Futuro Kings on Saturday. The team will depart for the city of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea via a chartered flight. The match is slated for Futuro de Mongomo Stadium Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea […]
Sports

Chukwueze’s surgery successful

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samuel Chukwueze has undergone successful surgery on his groin at a facility in Munich, Germany. The Nigeria international and Villarreal star aggravated the injury during the Yellow Submarine’s 4-0 triumph at Celta Vigo in a Spanish topflight game – having replaced French midfielder Etienne Capoue in the 66th minute. Subsequently, he has been out of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica