World Cup Review & Fixtures- Full Schedule for Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and we can’t wait for 2022’s tournament! Excitement is building as nations around the world vie for the opportunity to compete at the final tournament. The host country for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be Qatar, who beat out bids from Australia, Japan, South Korea and USA to host this prestigious competition.
Here’s everything you need to know about qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 – including all of the fixtures, groupings and key dates.
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying teams
32 teams will compete in the final tournament, and they will be organized into eight groups of four as indicated below. The top two teams from each group will progress to a round of 16 knockout stage. The four teams eliminated from the round of 16 then participate in a playoff for fifth place. The winners of those two games play each other for fifth place, while the losers play each other for seventh place.
Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador
Group B: USA, England, Iran, Wales/Scotland/ Ukraine
Group C: Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico
Group D: Tunisia, France, Denmark, Australia/Peru/ UAE
Group E: Japan, Spain, Germany, New Zealand/ Costa Rica
Group F: Croatia, Canada, Belgium, Morocco
Group G: Cameroon, Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia
Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule
Here’s a breakdown of the World Cup key dates;
Opening Ceremony: 21st November, Al Thumana Stadium
Kick-offs (Group stage): Mon 21st November- Fri 2nd December
Round of 16: Sat 3rd December- Tues 6th December
Quarter Finals: Fri 9th December and Sat 10th December
Semi Finals: Tues 13th December – Sat 17th December
Finals: 18th December, Lusail Stadium, Doha
World Cup 2022 Fixtures
The fixtures have been summarized in the table below
|Stages
|Dates
|Teams
|Groups
|Venue (Stadium)
|Group stage
|Mon 21/ 11/22
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|A
|Al Thumana
|England vs Iran
|B
|Khalifa Int’l
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|A
|Al Bayt
|USA vs Ukraine/ Wales/ Scotland
|B
|Ahmed bin Al
|Tue 22/11/22
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|C
|Lusail
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|D
|Education City
|Mexico vs Poland
|C
|Stadium 974
|France vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE
|D
|Al Janoub
|Wed 23/11/22
|Morocco vs Croatia
|F
|Al Bayt
|Germany vs Japan
|E
|Khalifa Int’l
|Spain vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica
|E
|Al Thumana
|Belgium vs Canada
|F
|Ahmed bin Ali
|Thur 24/11/22
|Cameroon vs Switzerland
|G
|Al Janoub
|South Korea vs Uruguay
|H
|Education City
|Ghana vs Portugal
|H
|Stadium 974
|Serbia vs Brazil
|G
|Lusail
|Fri 25/11/12
|Scotland/ Ukraine/ Wales vs Iran
|B
|Ahmed bin Ali
|Senegal vs Qatar
|A
|Al Thumana
|Ecuador vs Netherlands
|A
|Khalifa Int’l
|USA vs England
|B
|Al Bayt
|Sat 26/11/22
|Tunisia vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE
|C
|Al Janoub
|Saudi Arabia vs Poland
|C
|Education City
|Denmark vs France
|D
|Stadium 974
|Mexico vs Argentina
|D
|Lusail
|Sun 27/11/22
|New Zealand/Costa Rica vs Japan
|E
|Ahmed bin Ali
|Morocco vs Belgium
|F
|Al Thumana
|Canada vs Croatia
|F
|Khalifa Int’l
|Germany vs Spain
|E
|Al Bayt
|Mon 28/11/22
|Serbia vs Cameroon
|G
|Al Janoub
|Ghana vs South Korea
|G
|Education City
|Switzerland vs Brazil
|H
|Stadium 974
|Uruguay vs Portugal
|H
|Lusail
|Tue 29/11/22
|Qatar vs Netherlands
|A
|Al Bayt
|Senegal vs Ecuador
|A
|Khalifa Int’l
|England vs Wales/ Ukraine/ Scotland
|B
|Ahmed bin Ali
|USA vs Iran
|B
|Al Thumana
|Wed 30/11/22
|Denmark vs Peru/Australia/ UAE
|D
|Al Janoub
|France vs Tunisia
|D
|Education City
|Argentina vs Poland
|C
|Stadium 974
|Mexico vs Saudi Arabia
|C
|Lusail
|Thur 1/12/22
|Belgium vs Croatia
|F
|Ahmed bin Ali
|Morocco vs Canada
|F
|Al Thumana
|Germany vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica
|E
|Al Bayt
|Spain vs Japan
|E
|Khalifa Int’l
|Fri 2/12/22
|Portugal vs South Korea
|G
|Education City
|Uruguay vs Ghana
|G
|Al Janoub
|Switzerland vs Serbia
|H
|Stadium 974
|Brazil vs Cameroon
|H
|Lusail
|Round of 16
|Sat 3/12/22
|Winners vs Runners-up
|A vs B 49
|Khalifa Int’l
|Winners vs Runners-up
|C vs D 50
|Ahmed bin Ali
|Sun 4/12/22
|Winners vs Runners-up
|D vs C 51
|Al Thumana
|Winners vs Runners-up
|B vs A 52
|Al Bayt
|Mon 5/12/22
|Winners vs Runners-up
|E vs F 53
|Al Janoub
|Winners vs Runners-up
|G vs H 54
|Stadium 974
|Tue 6/12/22
|Winners vs Runners-up
|F vs E 55
|Education City
|Winners vs Runners-up
|H vs G 56
|Lusail
|Quarter Finals
|Fri 9/12/22
|Winners 53 Vs Winners 54
|58
|Education City
|Winners 49 vs Winners 50
|57
|Lusail
|Sat10/12/22
|Winners 55 vs Winners 56
|60
|Al Thumana
|Winners 51 vs Winners 52
|59
|Al Bayt
|Semi-Finals
|Tue 13/12/22
|Winners 57 vs Winners 58
|61
|Lusail
|Wed 14/12/22
|Winners 59 vs Winners 60
|62
|Al Bayt
|Sat 17/12/22
|Third place play-off (63)
|Khalifa Int’l
|Finals
|Sun 18/12/22
|Winners 61 vs Winners 62
|Lusail