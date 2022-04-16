World Cup Review & Fixtures- Full Schedule for Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and we can’t wait for 2022’s tournament! Excitement is building as nations around the world vie for the opportunity to compete at the final tournament. The host country for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup will be Qatar, who beat out bids from Australia, Japan, South Korea and USA to host this prestigious competition.

The journey to the world Cup is usually a year-long giving football fans around the world to enjoy watching the thrilling matches and placing bets as well. With plenty of nail-biting matches coming up, you won’t want to miss a second of the action. Getting an account with Parimatch Nigeria will make sure that you never miss through their live matches, predictions, and odds on every fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know about qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022 – including all of the fixtures, groupings and key dates.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying teams

32 teams will compete in the final tournament, and they will be organized into eight groups of four as indicated below. The top two teams from each group will progress to a round of 16 knockout stage. The four teams eliminated from the round of 16 then participate in a playoff for fifth place. The winners of those two games play each other for fifth place, while the losers play each other for seventh place.

Group A: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Group B: USA, England, Iran, Wales/Scotland/ Ukraine

Group C: Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico

Group D: Tunisia, France, Denmark, Australia/Peru/ UAE

Group E: Japan, Spain, Germany, New Zealand/ Costa Rica

Group F: Croatia, Canada, Belgium, Morocco

Group G: Cameroon, Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia

Group H: South Korea, Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule

Here’s a breakdown of the World Cup key dates;

Opening Ceremony: 21st November, Al Thumana Stadium

Kick-offs (Group stage): Mon 21st November- Fri 2nd December

Round of 16: Sat 3rd December- Tues 6th December

Quarter Finals: Fri 9th December and Sat 10th December

Semi Finals: Tues 13th December – Sat 17th December

Finals: 18th December, Lusail Stadium, Doha

World Cup 2022 Fixtures

The fixtures have been summarized in the table below

Stages Dates Teams Groups Venue (Stadium) Group stage Mon 21/ 11/22 Senegal vs Netherlands A Al Thumana England vs Iran B Khalifa Int’l Qatar vs Ecuador A Al Bayt USA vs Ukraine/ Wales/ Scotland B Ahmed bin Al Tue 22/11/22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia C Lusail Denmark vs Tunisia D Education City Mexico vs Poland C Stadium 974 France vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE D Al Janoub Wed 23/11/22 Morocco vs Croatia F Al Bayt Germany vs Japan E Khalifa Int’l Spain vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica E Al Thumana Belgium vs Canada F Ahmed bin Ali Thur 24/11/22 Cameroon vs Switzerland G Al Janoub South Korea vs Uruguay H Education City Ghana vs Portugal H Stadium 974 Serbia vs Brazil G Lusail Fri 25/11/12 Scotland/ Ukraine/ Wales vs Iran B Ahmed bin Ali Senegal vs Qatar A Al Thumana Ecuador vs Netherlands A Khalifa Int’l USA vs England B Al Bayt Sat 26/11/22 Tunisia vs Peru/ Australia/ UAE C Al Janoub Saudi Arabia vs Poland C Education City Denmark vs France D Stadium 974 Mexico vs Argentina D Lusail Sun 27/11/22 New Zealand/Costa Rica vs Japan E Ahmed bin Ali Morocco vs Belgium F Al Thumana Canada vs Croatia F Khalifa Int’l Germany vs Spain E Al Bayt Mon 28/11/22 Serbia vs Cameroon G Al Janoub Ghana vs South Korea G Education City Switzerland vs Brazil H Stadium 974 Uruguay vs Portugal H Lusail Tue 29/11/22 Qatar vs Netherlands A Al Bayt Senegal vs Ecuador A Khalifa Int’l England vs Wales/ Ukraine/ Scotland B Ahmed bin Ali USA vs Iran B Al Thumana Wed 30/11/22 Denmark vs Peru/Australia/ UAE D Al Janoub France vs Tunisia D Education City Argentina vs Poland C Stadium 974 Mexico vs Saudi Arabia C Lusail Thur 1/12/22 Belgium vs Croatia F Ahmed bin Ali Morocco vs Canada F Al Thumana Germany vs New Zealand/ Costa Rica E Al Bayt Spain vs Japan E Khalifa Int’l Fri 2/12/22 Portugal vs South Korea G Education City Uruguay vs Ghana G Al Janoub Switzerland vs Serbia H Stadium 974 Brazil vs Cameroon H Lusail Round of 16 Sat 3/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up A vs B 49 Khalifa Int’l Winners vs Runners-up C vs D 50 Ahmed bin Ali Sun 4/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up D vs C 51 Al Thumana Winners vs Runners-up B vs A 52 Al Bayt Mon 5/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up E vs F 53 Al Janoub Winners vs Runners-up G vs H 54 Stadium 974 Tue 6/12/22 Winners vs Runners-up F vs E 55 Education City Winners vs Runners-up H vs G 56 Lusail Quarter Finals Fri 9/12/22 Winners 53 Vs Winners 54 58 Education City Winners 49 vs Winners 50 57 Lusail Sat10/12/22 Winners 55 vs Winners 56 60 Al Thumana Winners 51 vs Winners 52 59 Al Bayt Semi-Finals Tue 13/12/22 Winners 57 vs Winners 58 61 Lusail Wed 14/12/22 Winners 59 vs Winners 60 62 Al Bayt Sat 17/12/22 Third place play-off (63) Khalifa Int’l Finals Sun 18/12/22 Winners 61 vs Winners 62 Lusail

