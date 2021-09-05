Sports

World Cup roundup: France stumble again as Martial earns point in Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

• 1-1 draw is France’s fifth winless game in a row

• Netherlands beat Montenegro 4-0; Denmark edge Faroes

France’s winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D.

The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.

France still top the group on nine points from five games after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday and three days before hosting second-placed Finland, who beat  Kazakhstan 1-0. Ukraine are third behind the Finns, who also have five points, with Bosnia and Kazakhstan both on two points.

Didier Deschamps, the France coach, said: “It was much better in the second half and we have regrets in the first as we conceded the goal just after missing a chance. Playing all these matches in a row is tricky and very demanding but I’m not looking for excuses.”

Martial, who scored his second international goal and his first since September 2016, said: “It was a tough game for us today but at least we managed to equalise in a very important game.”

Jonas Wind struck the only goal five minutes from time as Denmark struggled to a 1-0 win away to a stubborn Faroe Islands side in Group F. Kasper Hjulmand made nine changes from the team that beat Scotland 2-0 in midweek, giving some younger players a start in a game the Danes were expected to win comfortably but the Faroes held them scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Wind had the ball in the net in first-half stoppage time but his effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review. The Faroes put on a tremendous defensive display before losing Rene Joensen to a second booking in the 84th, with Wind heading the winning goal a minute later.

The victory leaves Denmark top of the six-team group with a maximum 15 points, five ahead of second-placed Israel, while the Faroes are fifth on one point above Moldova on goal difference. Scotland beat  Moldova 1-0, while Israel were 5-2 winners against Austria.

Memphis Depay scored twice to guide the Netherlands to a first win following the return of coach Louis van Gaal with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Montenegro in their Group G qualifier in Eindhoven.

Depay slotted a first-half penalty and added a second goal after the break to take his recent tally to nine in as many games for the Dutch, who also scored through Georginio Wijnaldum and a first international strike for Cody Gakpo.

They are second in Group G midway through qualification with 10 points from five games, one point behind Turkey, who won 3-0 away to Gibraltar, and on the same number as third-placed Norway, who won 2-0 in Latvia.

Croatia won 1-0 in Slovenia thanks to Marcelo Brozovic’s 86th minute goal and lead Group H along with Russia, who were 2-0 winners in Cyprus.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in Serbia’s 4-1 win over Luxembourg in Group A while Republic of Ireland and  Azerbaijan drew 1-1.
*Courtesy: The Guardian

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba to know quarterfinal foes today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Enyimba Football Club will today know their quarterfinal opponents in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, New Telegraph can report. The People’s Elephant top Group A to qualify for the last eight after beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 through Cyril Olisema’s 95thminute goal in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday. The journey for the twotime […]
Sports

Kaduna Marathon targets bronze label

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The consultant to the 2020 Kaduna Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has revealed that the target of the organisers of the race is to achieve a Bronze Label at the end of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for this weekend in the ancient city.   Speaking with our correspondent, the Chief Operating Officer […]
Sports

Gattuso to Osimhen: You’ll pay for your mistakes

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The coach of Italian giants Napoli G e n n a r o Gattuso has told his striker Victor Osimhen he will serve his punishment in full after the Super Eagles forward flouted the club’s COVID-19 safety protocol by attending a surprise birthday party organized for him in Nigeria.   Osimhen tested positive for Coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica