World Cup ticket: Our mum has become prayer warrior for Eagles’ success – Monday Eguavoen

Monday Eguavoen, a former New Nigeria Bank Football Club defender and the elder brother of Super Eagles coach, Austin, has revealed how their ‘very old’ mother has practically become a prayer warrior so that her son can become successful with the national team especially as regard the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Eguavoen retained his position as the interim technical adviser of the Eagles despite the team crashing out of the last African Cup of Nations in the round of 16. The mandate given to him by his employers the Nigeria Football Federation is to qualify the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Our correspondent who visited the Benin City family house of the Eguavoens on Thursday met people that were not only grateful for the opportunity given to their son to lead the national team once again but have become increasingly prayerful for the success of the Nigerian team.

The elder Eguavoen, a former Eagles player himself, who was one of the biggest stars in the Nigerian league with Flashing Flamingoes in the 80s said their mother, who was sitting beside him during the interview, had been praying for the success of the squad. He said the mother had become a prayer warrior not only because her son is in charge of the team but because of the passionate love the Eguavoens have for Nigerian football. He said: “From the depth of our hearts we want to thank Nigerians across the globe for their support, most especially those at the helm of affairs in the industry.

The family’s sincere thanks goes to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, the NFF president Amaju Pinnick and other board members for keeping faith with the Eagles technical crew. In all of these, we give special appreciation to God Almighty for His grace.”

“From the family’s point of view, we are indeed very happy for our brother and Nigerians. I’m not speaking because Austin is my younger brother; I’m speaking as a stakeholder in the round leather business. Our concern and priority is for Super Eagles to make progress, because when they are doing well the credit goes to Nigerians not Eguavoen’s family. Austin and members of his technical team are only doing what Nigerians want them to do. So, I think it’s the responsibility of all right-thinking Nigerians is to support them so that the dream will be actualized.

“We as family members will not rest in our prayers; as old as mother is now she still go on her knees ev-ery day praying for the successes of the Super Eagles. So I use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians to join us in this project because it is a Nigerian project not Eguavoen’s family project.” Monday, who was full of confidence that Austin and his team will deliver the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket, said he was shocked with the way Nigerians came all out backing the continuity of Super Eagles technical crew after the team exited from the Nations Cup at the knockout stage. He added that the inclusion of Emmanuel Amuneke to the technical crew will further strengthen the squad, saying it is needless talking about seniority between the two former teammates.

“The only thing that was almost going to put me off was when people started to talk about seniority between Austin and Amuneke. These two guys have come a long way; they have both seen it all in football business, both of them are good coaches, they understand what the game is all about, and they are ready to work harmoniously with each other for the overall interest and success of the team. So, I want to beg detractors to leave the technical crew to do their jobs. Honestly, Austin and Amuneke’s combination is a perfect one. They are reliable, competent and capable; what they require are our support and prayers. “I want to personally advise all members of the technical department in Super Eagles to run away from gossips; they should put their mind in one place because football is a team game. Nobody knows it all.

They must as a matter of fact be united so that the aims and objectives of the team will be realised. You can see the way the Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse and his team worked during the AFCON; for years that guy had been the coach of Senegal. He was their former captain, today he is happy winning the prestigious AFCON trophy for his country. His name has gone into record for winning the Africa Cup of Nations for his country. He has joined the likes of Late Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt and late Stephen Keshi of Nigeria as some of the indigenous coaches who have achieved such success.

So, it is very important for the technical team to work together as one indivisible entity so at the end they would all be happy with themselves.” He said the success of Eguavoen and Amuneke is significant because their performance will largely determine if indigenous coaches will be trusted with the national team in the future.

He insisted that expatriate coaches were not better than the indigenous tacticians. “Also the appointment of indigenous coaches into the senior national team is a wake-up call for them, they must see themselves as competent people and wake up to their responsibilities. For crying out loud,these foreigners are not better than us.

The only difference is the environment. If Nigerian coaches are given the same environment and conditions to work, we would do much better than they. So I want to appeal to NFF to give these coaches free hand to operate so that they can bring out their best,” he added.

He however warned Super Eagles not to make the mistake of underrating the Black Stars of Ghana in the crucial World Cup playoff, adding that Nigerians believe in the coaches to deliver the ticket to prove to their critics that their appointment is not a fluke.

“Talking about the World Cup playoff against the Black Stars on Ghana on the 25th of this month, with the kind of success recorded at the AFCON within a short period Austin took over the job before the biennial tournament in Cameroon, I think the boys mean business. If they continue with that winning spirit and mindset, Ghana will not pose any threat to Super Eagles. They are not new to us nor are we new to them. Super Eagles and the Black Stars are arch-rivals in Africa. And I’m confident that Super Eagles will not joke with this game; of course they know what is at stake.” “Ghana is not a pushover team, they will do everything to stop Nigeria but they would be disappointed at the end. For us in the Eguavoen family, we will continue to pray for the success of the Super Eagles because their success is our major concern.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...