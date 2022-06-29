World Cup ticket our target at WAFCON – Falcons coach

Super Falcons’ handler, Randy Waldrum, has said the biggest target at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is to earn a ticket for the World Cup.

Waldrum in an interview with NFF TV said he’s delighted with their training and the calibre of players in the squad.

”The two biggest things on my mind is the importance to qualify because it’s the qualification for the World Cup that has always been the goal. As much as we want to win the AFCON, the most important thing, for now, is qualifying for the World Cup

“I think we prepared well. We have to give credit to the President for giving us opportunities to play in those games, to take those trips (to Turkey, Canada and the US) and have those camps. It was difficult in those games in Turkey, the US and Canada as I never thought we ever had our best team together.

“I’m worried we never had our best team together at one time but it gave me an opportunity to see young players to the team and that’s going to be necessary for the future as the team progresses. We need some young, upcoming players, but I think in this camp, we have the ample time for most top players to prepare for the games and overall I’m pleased with the preparation that we had,”

The coach added that the squad is the best they could have picked at the moment and is thrilled about the quality of players in camp for the tournament.

With South Africa also proving to be a big opposition, Waldrum said there are enough players for the job.

“I think we’ve picked the best players we have to choose from. The good thing is we got to choose a good staff that has been working diligently to see that we have the best players selected for this event and we felt like that’s going to happen.

