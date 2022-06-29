Sports

World Cup ticket our target at WAFCON – Falcons coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Super Falcons’ handler, Randy Waldrum, has said the biggest target at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is to earn a ticket for the World Cup.

 

Waldrum in an interview with NFF TV said he’s delighted with their training and the calibre of players in the squad.

”The two biggest things on my mind is the importance to qualify because it’s the qualification for the World Cup that has always been the goal. As much as we want to win the AFCON, the most important thing, for now, is qualifying for the World Cup

“I think we prepared well. We have to give credit to the President for giving us opportunities to play in those games, to take those trips (to Turkey, Canada and the US) and have those camps. It was difficult in those games in Turkey, the US and Canada as I never thought we ever had our best team together.

 

“I’m worried we never had our best team together at one time but it gave me an opportunity to see young players to the team and that’s going to be necessary for the future as the team progresses. We need some young, upcoming players, but I think in this camp, we have the ample time for most top players to prepare for the games and overall I’m pleased with the preparation that we had,”

The coach added that the squad is the best they could have picked at the moment and is thrilled about the quality of players in camp for the tournament.
With South Africa also proving to be a big opposition, Waldrum said there are enough players for the job.

 

“I think we’ve picked the best players we have to choose from. The good thing is we got to choose a good staff that has been working diligently to see that we have the best players selected for this event and we felt like that’s going to happen.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Hakimi heroics maintain Messi-less PSG’s 100 per cent start

Posted on Author Reporter

  Achraf Hakimi’s dramatic injury-time winner rescued Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom club Metz on Wednesday as the capital giants maintained their 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season despite the absence of the injured Lionel Messi. Moroccan full-back Hakimi, a 60-million-euro signing from Inter Milan this year, gave PSG a […]
Sports

Ighalo arrives Eagles camp, ready for Liberia clash

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Returning striker, Odion Ighalo, has finally arrived the camp of the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco, completing the 23 players for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Lone Stars of Liberia. The Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker announced his international retirement after finishing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as […]
Sports

MTN CEO, others hit Cameroon to support Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya, GAROUA, CAMEROON

MTN Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, alongside the Federal Government delegation led by the Lagos State Governor  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today hit Garoua, Cameroon, to cheer the Super Eagles of Nigeria to victory against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.   The communication giant is the Super Eagles official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica