Sports

World Cup: Ugbade targets FIFA U-17 trophy

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Golden Eaglets Head Coach, Nduka Ugbade, has set the target to become the first person to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup as player, assistant and head coach. Ugbade in 1985 captained Nigeria to win the maiden edition of the tournament after Nigeria defeated West Germany 2-0 in the final.

 

He also won it as assistant coach in 2015 with Emmanuel Amunike The Golden Eaglets head coach and modern-day football science lecturer has set his eyes in writing his own name in gold by winning the trophy as head coach. “I want to be the first to win the U-17 World Cup trophy as player, assistant and head coach,” Ugbade said.

 

“I was the first to lift the trophy as a player, I have also won it as assistant Coach and now as a driver (head Coach) of the team, I have my name and integrity at stake and to protect.

 

Leading the team for the first time mount a big pressure on me but that will not make me to lose focus. “To win the World Cup, we have to win the WAFU B tournament, win the U-17 African Nations Cup before going to the World”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: United dealt shock loss as Lukaku boosts Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

*Bayern hammer Barca, Morata helps Juve sink Malmo Manchester United slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, while Chelsea kicked off their title defence by beating Zenit. Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Bayern Munich as the German heavyweights inflicted a […]
Sports

Dope: Former weightlifting champion, Kashirina, suspended

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s five-time world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation. Kashirina, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics and five gold medals at the World Championships between 2010 and 2018, was one of the favourites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, reports […]
Sports

Messi, Mbappe set to start against Reims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe should be in his squad for Sunday’s game at Reims, despite speculation about Mbappe’s future. Real Madrid are bidding to sign Mbappe before the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, 31 August.   “Kylian Mbappe is working very hard and is preparing for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica