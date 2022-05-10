World Cup: Ugbade targets FIFA U-17 trophy

Golden Eaglets Head Coach, Nduka Ugbade, has set the target to become the first person to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup as player, assistant and head coach. Ugbade in 1985 captained Nigeria to win the maiden edition of the tournament after Nigeria defeated West Germany 2-0 in the final.

He also won it as assistant coach in 2015 with Emmanuel Amunike The Golden Eaglets head coach and modern-day football science lecturer has set his eyes in writing his own name in gold by winning the trophy as head coach. “I want to be the first to win the U-17 World Cup trophy as player, assistant and head coach,” Ugbade said.

“I was the first to lift the trophy as a player, I have also won it as assistant Coach and now as a driver (head Coach) of the team, I have my name and integrity at stake and to protect.

Leading the team for the first time mount a big pressure on me but that will not make me to lose focus. “To win the World Cup, we have to win the WAFU B tournament, win the U-17 African Nations Cup before going to the World”

