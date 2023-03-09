Sports

World Cup-winning coach backs F’Eagles despite loss to Gambia

Former Nigeria U-17 head coach, Manu Garba has backed the Flying Eagles despite their semi-final loss to Gambia at the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Egypt, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The Flying Eagles lost out on the final to Gambia in the semi-final through an early goal having dominated most of the game at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday evening. Despite the 1-0 defeat, the coach, who won the U-20 AFCON with the Flying Eagles in 2015, stated that the team’s objectives going into the tournament had been achieved. “The primary objective of the team has been achieved, which is to qualify for the World Cup,” Manu Garba said.

Rivers United set to return to winning ways

…as NPFL MatchDay 5 take centre stage Rivers United succumbed to their first defeat of the season on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi. Before the loss, the CAF Confederation Cup campaigner already won their first three games and were looking forward to making it four games but failed in Bauchi. The […]
Premier League confirms one positive coronavirus case in latest round of testing

The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League has found one positive case. A total of 1,541 players and staff from clubs were involved in the ninth round, staged across Monday and Tuesday of this week. The league announced on Thursday that one person tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate […]
Madrid beat Villarreal to win La Liga title

*As Messi blasts Barca teammates Real Madrid won their first La Liga title in three years with a game to spare as they edged past Villarreal at an empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo and added a controversial second from a retaken penalty. In bizarre fashion, Sergio […]

