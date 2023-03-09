World Cup-winning coach backs F’Eagles despite loss to Gambia

Former Nigeria U-17 head coach, Manu Garba has backed the Flying Eagles despite their semi-final loss to Gambia at the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Egypt, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The Flying Eagles lost out on the final to Gambia in the semi-final through an early goal having dominated most of the game at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday evening. Despite the 1-0 defeat, the coach, who won the U-20 AFCON with the Flying Eagles in 2015, stated that the team’s objectives going into the tournament had been achieved. “The primary objective of the team has been achieved, which is to qualify for the World Cup,” Manu Garba said.
