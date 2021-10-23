World Development Information Day: Nasarawa moves to migrate from analog to e-governance

The Nasarawa State government has said that it was developing a master plan to migrate the state from analog to e-governance to deliver digital services that would drive the state’s economy for sustainable development. Director-General of the Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication and Technology, Shehu Ibrahim, disclosed this at a news briefing to mark the 2021 edition of the ‘World Development Information Day” in Lafia, yesterday. He said that the aim of the master plan was to cre-ate a digital transformation government that would operate efficiently, saving cost and lay the foundation for the development of the digital economy of the state.

According to him, the master plan is expected to entrench e-commerce across board with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for sustainable development of the state. The director-general disclosed that Nasarawa state won two awards at the 7th National Council on ICT in 2019, which has made the state one of the three states in the country that are developing e-governance digital Transformation masterplans.

