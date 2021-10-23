News

World Development Information Day: Nasarawa moves to migrate from analog to e-governance

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The Nasarawa State government has said that it was developing a master plan to migrate the state from analog to e-governance to deliver digital services that would drive the state’s economy for sustainable development. Director-General of the Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication and Technology, Shehu Ibrahim, disclosed this at a news briefing to mark the 2021 edition of the ‘World Development Information Day” in Lafia, yesterday. He said that the aim of the master plan was to cre-ate a digital transformation government that would operate efficiently, saving cost and lay the foundation for the development of the digital economy of the state.

According to him, the master plan is expected to entrench e-commerce across board with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for sustainable development of the state. The director-general disclosed that Nasarawa state won two awards at the 7th National Council on ICT in 2019, which has made the state one of the three states in the country that are developing e-governance digital Transformation masterplans.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niger shares cultural affinity with Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the artificial division of Africa, Niger Republic shares the same cultural affiliation with Nigeria. Buhari said this in a release by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in a felicitation message to the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day […]
News

House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. In a 145-61 secret-ballot vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by […]
News

Nigeria ranks 6th in world’s crypto adoption index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Nigeria has been ranked sixth on a list of top 20 countries globally with the highest grassroots crypto adoption. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned people who invest in cryptocurrencies; saying such currencies are not accepted as legal tender in Nigeria. In the 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report on Tuesday, the report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica