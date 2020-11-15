News

World Diabetes Day: Cross River State Health insurance scheme will cover diabetic patients!

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cross River State Ministry of Health partners NMA National to mark world diabetic day in Calabar .

1 in every 10 persons is diabetic and sadly only 50% of persons suffering from Diabetes know that the have the disease. Most Carry on till complications, sometimes irreversible complications set in. It was against this background that the Nigerian Medical association National partnered with the Cross River State Ministry of Health, Diabetic society of Nigeria and others to carry out free outreach and massive screening for the University of Calabar Community.

The screening which started at 7am witness many staff of the university come-in to test their blood sugar and get medical advise on time. The Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu; sensitizing the crowd on diabetes and how to reduce the risk of coming down with it said The theme of World Diabetes Day 2020 is “the nurse and diabetes” because nurses play key roles in providing lifelong care for people with diabetes and it’s complications. In 2020, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on promoting the role of nurses in the prevention and management of diabetes. “It’s been a tough year for people living with diabetes as COVID -19 disease and lock down led to increase mortality, as persons with diabetes were most vulnerable and affected.furthermore the cost of buying insulin and drugs has skyrocketed. However there is hope as the state health insurance scheme covers diabetic patient protecting them from catastrophic health Expenditures and out of pocket expense. She advocated for regular exercise, appropriate diet, avoidance of smoking and excessive achohol consumption as well as routine check up to identify diabetes and control it even before the complications arise.

Dr Abraham Anlak who is the chairman on National committee for Health Promotion, spoke about weight loss and obesity that predisposes to Diabetes. However he said you can be on the big side and not have diabetes if you have a life style modification. He said the Nigerian Medical Association National will continue to promote health care and outreaches all across the country to ensure The support Government to get a more healthy society. He commended the state Government for their effort and support while appreciating the effort of the Diabetic CSO that has been working assiduously to sensitize the general public on how to protect themselves from diabetes and it’s complications.

Mr Enya who is a diabetic patient carefully explained his orderly stating that they were worse hit during COVID-19, he noted that the effort of the Cross River state Government to start up a health insurance scheme will go a long way to reduce catastrophic expenditures. He appealed for more support for Government, NGOs and good spirited individuals to support them for testing and drugs daily.

The Unical community who were key beneficiaries thanked the NMA national and state Government for the effort and free medical outreach and screening. Everyone is encouraged to go and test their fasting blood sugar to help them know their status!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo guber: PDP youths kick against Akeredolu’s deputy’s planned inducement

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A head of October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, some youths within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend vowed to resist an alleged financial inducement being made by Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi to canvass party members to support his aspiration.     Ajayi, who had last Sunday […]
News

Minna visit: Orji Kalu meets IBB, Abdulsalami, Emir behind closed doors

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Says: ‘Saboteurs behind unending  insecurity challenge’   …’No zoning in APC, President can come from anywhere’ Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has blamed the unending insecurity challenges in the country as sabotage saying the problem has defiled every solution.   While commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in combating the menace, he […]
News

Brazil’s President says coronavirus restrictions kill economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy. “Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. “Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: