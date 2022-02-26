World doctors deplore Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

The World Medical Ass o c i a t i o n (WMA) has deplored the unprecedented aggression in Ukraine by the Russian leadership. The organisation made this known in a statement it issued yesterday following the attack of Russia against Ukraine targets. To this end, the WMA has called on Russian leaders to respect the work of doctors and nurses in the country and the neutrality of health care institutions. “Our thoughts are with our Ukrainian colleagues and members,” said Dr. Otmar Kloiber, WMA secretary general in a statement.

He, however, appealed for a speedy end to the hostilities. The WMA is the independent confederation of national medical associations with 115 constituent members representing more than 10,000,000 physicians. Acting on behalf of patients and physicians, the WMA endeavours to achieve the highest possible standards of medical care, ethics, education and health-related ¹human rights’ for all people. On Thursday, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine which resulted in the Russian Army bombing cities in Ukraine.

