World Earth Day: Adeleke Approves Climate Agenda For Osun 

As the world marks Earth Day today, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has approved a comprehensive climate change agenda to address emerging concerns about climate change and its impact on the state.

The new agenda includes the making of a climate change and adaptation policy for Osun state, the creation of the state climate advisory board, the establishment of a climate tracking research unit at the Osun State University, the development of an annual state energy report and the hosting of a post-COP 27 conference for sub-national entities in Nigeria.

Part of the agenda covers a long list of climate adaptation and resilience projects which will generate local jobs, preserve the environment and enhance the state’s capacity to benefit in the area of carbon credit and finance.

Speaking on the agenda, Governor Adeleke said the approval of the climate programme was in fulfilment of his election promises to address the threatening environmental crises facing Osun and the world at large.

“I take note of global climate crises and I believe we cannot leave the issue to the Federal Government alone. States must take an active part in the movement to save the planet from imminent extinction. Our climate agenda is all-inclusive”, Governor Adeleke posited.

On Earth Day, Senator Adeleke said he directed the announcement of the climate agenda today to re-confirm his administration’s resolve to make Osun the most climate-friendly state in Nigeria.

“Our administration will invest in making Osun a truly green economy by mainstreaming climate matters in health, education, infrastructure, finance, mining, technology as well as gender and youth matters. Our state will become truly resilient and emerge as a strong partner in the climate adaptability movement”, the State Governor co