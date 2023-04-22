World Earth Day: CSOs Begin Awareness For Eco-Friendly Lifestyle In Aba

The Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) on Saturday led other Civil Society Groups (CSOs) in Aba, Abia State to commemorate the 2023 “World Earth Day” with a city-wide awareness of eco-friendly lifestyle.

The annual Earth Day event takes place on April 22 each year to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the earth and its natural resources.

New Telegraph reports that on Saturday, April 22, 2023, YSAD and its partners; Onyedinma Foundation, (OnyeFund) Vivacious Development Initiative, (VIDI) Initiative for Rural Revival and Enlightenment, (IRRE) and Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development, (FENRAD) encouraged Aba residents to engage in conserving the environment.

The Chief Executive Officer of YSAD, Mr Obinna Nwagbara said that YSAD and its partners wish to celebrate this special day and also raise awareness of environmental recklessness which has marred the world.

He said that the theme of the 2023 Earth Day; “Invest in our Planet,” is critical, and self-explanatory, yet it must be given adaptive definition as a call on all humans to follow the path of mitigative environmental actions capable of sustaining their existence and that of other species on earth.

Nwagbara said that the task of YSAD and its partners is to remind our people in Aba and Nigeria generally that the need to pursue eco-friendly ideals, restore their environment, improve their throwaway culture and reduce carbon emissions is paramount.

“These actions are better ways of investing in our planet, to us. Climate change adaptation which forms Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has become a discursive agenda among states and citizens today.

“It is equally an issue that should engender bold conversations amongst all stakeholders, state actors and non-state actors alike. A recent research finding showed that by the year 2030, 700 million persons would have become an at-risk population facing displacement occasioned by drought alone.

“Famine, rise in sea level, warming, flood, erosion, hunger, diseases and other environmental challenges are not letting up either and without voluntary intervention, driving the key initiatives of sensitizing people on this becomes even harder as governments and their agencies alone cannot enforce actions.”

He said that this is why YSAD and Partners are involved in this awareness campaign today in Aba, adding that a cursory look at Aba will tell any visitor that throwaway culture, as it may have to do with plastic waste management, pushes us nearer to the environmental crisis.

“With poor refuse disposal, Aba gutters are clogged up, resulting in thickened sludge breeding mosquitoes and other vectors. According to the United Nations health agency, WHO, Nigeria accounted for 31% of global malarial deaths in 2021 alone.

“One of the environmental challenges facing Aba today is plastic pollution. From sachets to straws, can water bottles and the rest, plastic waste is indiscriminately littered in Aba, including in its major town and landmarks where such wastes form a mountain range.

“Since Abia, as a state, has no formidable recycling culture, these wastes constitute health hazards to the public. Too, they are non-biodegradable and pollution agents and therefore through long years of decomposition mar the environment.

“As environmental activists, YSAD and partners enjoin Aba residents to take action and act responsibly towards protecting their environment. Having stated all this, YSAD urges all Abians and Nigerians generally to adopt a positive environmental attitude, put an end to open defecation, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal channelling of effluent and all actions capable of depleting man’s habitat.”

YSAD called on Abia State Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti, to ensure that when he assumes office, he will create a roadmap for a new environmental regime and ensure that the environment forms a major part of the agenda and policy of his incoming government.

“Though the past administrations may have done their bit and best, the need to spotlight the Aba environment is compelling, more. Marketplaces too are not left out. School Road, Clifford Road, Asa Road and other areas near Aba-based markets have continued to suffer illegal refuse dumping.

“Environmental agencies must rise to the occasion, as most health workers. The incoming government must start with the environment, whether it is building infrastructure or recovering Enyimba city; so it is imperative it has a working document on how to go about restoring Aba and Abia.

“YSAD and partners believe the best option is to declare an emergency against pollution and illegal refuse disposal. Market and transport unions must do better also.

“Investing in our planet, as today’s theme goes, does not call on us to go about it like Al Gore’s Live Earth or to outdo ourselves. We can plant trees, end burning of coal, quit open cooking, stop illegal bush burning, carry out advocacy on the environment, our collective and first natural wealth.”