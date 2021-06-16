News Top Stories

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 4 out of 6 older persons suffer abuse

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), Emem Omokaro has said four out of six older persons are abused. She made this known in a press briefing organised to commemorate the World Older Abuse Awareness Day yesterday in Abuja.

“The UN International Plan of Action refers to the alarming and increasing incidence of elder abuse at all levels and in all its forms, as public health crises, as research confirms that four out of six older persons are abused.”

 

She said this year’s commemoration is very special since, after many years of indifference: “Nigeria’s senior citizens now have a focal centre saddled with the responsibility of enhancing their welfare; we can certainly affirm Nigeria’s readiness to optimally address the challenges that are being faced by its senior citizens.

 

“The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, it is a day set aside to create awareness and deepen understanding of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting older persons; to recognize and assess the stereotypes, prejudices, discrimination, neglect, violence and stigmatization they face within households, communities, private and public institutions, where they expect a level of trust.”

 

Omokaro noted that Nigeria is now situated to address the key drivers of older people’s vulnerabilities that make them susceptible to abuse.

 

She highlights that the National Senior Citizens Centre Act is landmark legislation and mandates the Centre to provide for the dignity, security, and wellbeing of senior citizens in a variety of domains, including health, social programmes, recreation, sports training and capacity enhancement and, the facilitation of work schemes for seniors

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Farmers lament as food crisis looms

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Despite efforts to boost the agricultural sector in Niger State, farmers in the state have warned that there will be a food crisis in the country if insecurity is not put to an end. Niger State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Shehu Galadima, said this yesterday at the official flag off of […]
News

COVID-19: Parents appeal to management of Caleb University over payment of school fees, others

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

  As the Corona Virus pandemic persists which resulted to lockdown of all academic institutions forcing many of them to resort into e-Learning some parents of students of Caleb University located in Imota, Lagos, have rejected fees charged by the institution amidst the coronavirus pandemic.   Over 100 of the parents have written several complaint […]
News

Lekki, CNN and the dance of the spirits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African cosmology, and in communities where the practice of voodooism is predominant and worshipped, the dance of the spirits is dreaded. On the night spirits decide to stage their festival in the world of darkness, those who have wronged the gods or committed abominable acts in the community relish the whole day in drabby […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica