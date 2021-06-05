World Environment Day 2021: Group advises Nigerians on environment cleanliness

In commemoration of the World Environment Day, concern Nigerian, has urged Nigerians to protect the environment by keeping it clean. Speaking on Friday, a team of volunteers led by Seidougha L. Eyimiegha said we are joining other concerned individuals and organizations to make a difference as regard the need to care for our environment.

He stated that the group would embark on advocacy activities to get the public to imbibe the tenets and principles under the Clean Up starting from Obalende Under- bridge, Lagos. He expressed the views on the sidelines of this year’s World Environment Day (WED) with the theme: Ecosystem Restoration, which focuses on resetting relation with nature. And Parkistan will be the global host for the big day. He said, these projects are designed to raise awareness on environmental issues such as, global warming, marine pollution, sustainable consumption, wildlife crime, etc.

Marked on June 5 every year, the WED, being the UN’s day for promoting awareness and environmental action globally, has become the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and celebrated by millions of people across the world. “Should it not be our collective concern to ensure we take proper care of our environment; or is it the responsibility of only a few? There is an urgent need now than ever before to take responsibility.

“Irresponsible disposal of consumed products is gradually becoming a part of our urban lifestyle here in Lagos and there is an urgent need to take responsibility for our collective injustice to the environment we live in. “For this reason, we will be having a sanitation exercise come on Saturday 5, June, 2021 from 8:00am to 12:00noon under Obalende bridge in Lagos. We would also be speaking to commuters to responsibly dispose sachets and plastic cans of products they consume. Disposable baskets will be provided for Danfo buses as well,” Eyimiegha said. The groups also disclose that since the majority of volunteers are artists, there will be a virtual exhibition of artworks focusing on Sustainable Development Goal 12 and 15. Other volunteers for this project are: Nwachukwu Chiwendwu, Chinwe Ebere Nwosu, Gloria Nwaobilor, Wale Maverick, Ebenezer Okike, Ibekwe Ezichukwu Israel, Nwaje Uche, Kayode Faluyi, Raymond Isibor and Olayiwola Arije.

