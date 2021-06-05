News

World Environment Day 2021: Group advises Nigerians on environment cleanliness

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In commemoration of the World Environment Day, concern Nigerian, has urged Nigerians to protect the environment by keeping it clean. Speaking on Friday, a team of volunteers led by Seidougha L. Eyimiegha said we are joining other concerned individuals and organizations to make a difference as regard the need to care for our environment.

He stated that the group would embark on advocacy activities to get the public to imbibe the tenets and principles under the Clean Up starting from Obalende Under- bridge, Lagos. He expressed the views on the sidelines of this year’s World Environment Day (WED) with the theme: Ecosystem Restoration, which focuses on resetting relation with nature. And Parkistan will be the global host for the big day. He said, these projects are designed to raise awareness on environmental issues such as, global warming, marine pollution, sustainable consumption, wildlife crime, etc.

Marked on June 5 every year, the WED, being the UN’s day for promoting awareness and environmental action globally, has become the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and celebrated by millions of people across the world. “Should it not be our collective concern to ensure we take proper care of our environment; or is it the responsibility of only a few? There is an urgent need now than ever before to take responsibility.

“Irresponsible disposal of consumed products is gradually becoming a part of our urban lifestyle here in Lagos and there is an urgent need to take responsibility for our collective injustice to the environment we live in. “For this reason, we will be having a sanitation exercise come on Saturday 5, June, 2021 from 8:00am to 12:00noon under Obalende bridge in Lagos. We would also be speaking to commuters to responsibly dispose sachets and plastic cans of products they consume. Disposable baskets will be provided for Danfo buses as well,” Eyimiegha said. The groups also disclose that since the majority of volunteers are artists, there will be a virtual exhibition of artworks focusing on Sustainable Development Goal 12 and 15. Other volunteers for this project are: Nwachukwu Chiwendwu, Chinwe Ebere Nwosu, Gloria Nwaobilor, Wale Maverick, Ebenezer Okike, Ibekwe Ezichukwu Israel, Nwaje Uche, Kayode Faluyi, Raymond Isibor and Olayiwola Arije.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue NLC joins strike to protest high fuel price, electricity tariff

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it was ready to participate in today’s nationwide industrial dispute declared by its national secretariat to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and electricity tariff. NLC Chairman in the state, Godwin Anya, disclosed this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, […]
News

Georgia Senate: Biden, Trump rally voters on eve of poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  In duelling rallies, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have implored Georgia voters to turn out for elections on Tuesday that will decide which party controls the Senate. Trump, a Republican, and Biden, a Democrat, said the vote would shape America for years to come, reports the BBC. More than three million Georgians […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 125 new cases as recoveries exceed 49,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s recovery count of coronavirus infections has exceeded 49,000 with 113 persons discharged on Thursday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for September 24, 2020. The country has recorded more than 7,000 recoveries within the month of September. According to data from the NCDC, as of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica