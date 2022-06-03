World Environment Day: Lagos plants 10 historical trees

The Lagos State Government yesterday planted 10 historical breadfruit trees in the Breadfruit area of the state as part of its effort to ensure a sustainable environment. Speaking at the exercise at the St. Paul Anglican Primary School, to mark the 2022 World Environment Day, Breadfruit Street, Lagos Island, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services Dr. Omobolaji Gaji implored everyone to join in the call for environmental regeneration. Highlighting the 2022 World Environment Day themed: “Only One Earth,” he said it is a campaign to ensure that the beautiful planet remains a comfortable home for humanity. He explained that this year’s celebration is a historic milestone for the global environmental community as it marks 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, widely seen as the first international meeting on the environment.
