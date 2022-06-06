Metro & Crime

World Environment Day: NGO flags off Climate Justice campaign in A'Ibom

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

As part of activities to mark the 2022 World Environment Day,  A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Climate Live Nigeria has flagged off a campaign for climate justice in Akwa Ibom State.

The Nigeria Coordinator of the group, Mr. Kingsley Odogwu made this known during an awareness  concert organised at the Tiger Bar in Uyo, on Sunday night.

Odogwu said that the accelerating impact of climate change was gaining momentum and creating serious tension, and the need to tackle it must commence in all honesty.

He said that the campaign was a global event to engage and sensitise mostly the youth to take action in other to bring justice to the prevailing climate crisis by reducing some harmful human activities.

Odogwu said: “Climate Live Nigeria is here in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State today and it is the first state in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria to kick start the campaign.

“Climate Live Nigeria is the Nigeria branch of the Climate Live International. This campaign that we have just begun here is going on globally.

“We are climate activists and Scientists that advocate for climate justice. Earth happens to be our home, we don’t have two homes which is why we must protect and preserve the home from destruction.

“We have to engage the youths in the climate movement so that they will join us to fight for climate justice.”

The Coordinator called on the government to raise its ambition in the fight to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, adding that immediate action was needed.

Another official of the organisation, Miss Nwanekpe Chidera suggested that for climate justice to be achieved, fossil fuel activities must be drastically reduced to zero.

Our correspondent reports that the theme for the campaign was “Only One Earth.” which coincidentally happened to be the theme for this year’s World Environment Day celebration.

The event, which attracted thousands of youths to the venue of the event, witnessed performances from several musicians and comedians among whom were, Veteran Nollywood actor, Harry B, Ikpa Udo, General Odey, MC Mista, OGB Laxxy, and LJ Saaaviour.

 

