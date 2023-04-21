World Food Forum partners with Solution17 to host Art for Climate Change

The World Food Forum (WFF), an independent, youth-led global network of partners facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative – Solution17 for Climate Action, will host Art for Climate Change at the WFF 2023, FAO headquarters in Italy. The effects of climate change on food and agriculture are unprecedented. It is reducing economic growth, raising food prices, decreasing food availability and causing conflict and instability across communities around the world.

The challenges are affecting global agrifood systems and impacting both access to and availability of food. The event is therefore aimed at raising global awareness and spurring everyone to action through sustainable, project-based art and culture exhibitions to inspire and galvanise widespread discussion and action around the 2023 WFF theme, Food Action Accelerates Climate Action. WFF is opening a call for submission of essays inspired by the 2023 theme, Food Action Accelerates Climate Action in collaboration with Solution17. According to Hook, for this essay competition, WFF and Solution 17, are looking for creative minds who pen pieces with depictions on Canvas on: (a). raising awareness of issues relating to agrifood systems, such as food security, healthy diets, planet-friendly agriculture, food supply chain imperfections, food loss and waste, sustainable packaging, the impact of the agri-food sector on people’s lives, sustainable socio-economic development and more; (B) Art and Culture Projects that generate global awareness for climate action projects and connect humanity with nature and innovative strategies that have been implemented to meet the 17 sustainable development goals of the 2030 agenda; and (c) celebrating the work of inspiring individuals who, from farm to fork, participate in making healthy food available on everyone’s plates.

The Chief Executive Officer and Project Director of CYCDI-Solution17, Foluke Michael, stated that her organisation is excited about WFF Art for Climate, which is designed to showcase Nigeria’s innovative artists, passionate about advocating for the protection of food systems and raising awareness for Solution 17 Climate Action in Africa.