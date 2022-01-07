Business

World food prices hit 10-year high in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

World food prices jumped 28per cent in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) said yesterday. The FAO’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.7 points in 2021, the highest since 131.9 in 2011. The monthly index eased slightly in December but had climbed for the previous four months in a row, reflecting harvest setbacks and strong demand over the past year.

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports. In its latest update, the food agency was cautious about whether price pressures might abate this year.

“While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022,” FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Champion Breweries: Takeover bid spurs bottom line

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Despite operational challenges, market sentiment for Champion Breweries is gradually turning positive as majority shareholders plan takeover bid. Chris Ugwu writes   Like any other sector in Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the real sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is still ravaging the economy.   With […]
Business

Analysts predict growth in digital payment sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

More Nigerians may be embracing digital payments, as latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) clearly indicates. But according to analysts at CSL Research, the industry remains significantly under tapped and looks set for rapid growth over the next few years. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts said […]
Business

Lufthansa begins flights to Nigeria after 8-month suspension

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Lufthansa welcomed its passengers at Lagos airport on board of its resumed non-stop flight from Frankfurt/Germany.   After having suspended its flight operations to Nigeria eight months ago following the travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the German Airline is back to Nigeria as the travel restrictions to Nigeria was recently lifted by the Nigerian government. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica