World Glaucoma Week: Lagos warns citizens against patronising quacks

The Lagos State g ove r nment has warned its citizens to avoid patronising unqualified eye health care person nel and quacks while seeking eye health care services. This is just as the government advocated the need for regular eye checks to prevent irreversible blindness that may be caused by glaucoma and other blinding conditions.

These are contained in a statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the state Ministry of Health, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo. Speaking after an Awareness Walk organised by the Ministry of Health to commemorate the 2022 World Glaucoma Week in Lagos State, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that patronage of unqualified eye health professionals for eye care services is inimical to the efforts being made by government and relevant stakeholders to reduce the prevalence of avoidable blinding eye conditions.

Ogboye said the theme of the week; “The World is Bright Save Your Sight,” brings to fore the need for citizens to take responsibility and good care of their eyes to prevent vision impairment and irreversible blindness, which is caused by glaucoma and other blinding eye conditions. He said: “The eye is a very delicate organ in the body that requires proper attention and treatment by licensed eye healthcare professionals. The eye is such a precious gift to all human beings and it is something we must pay particular attention to.”

