World Gorilla Day: Nigeria’s remaining primates face extinction

Gorillas might not be a popular species among many people but it is Africa’s most threatened animal facing extinction, with a population estimated at about 300 individuals.

Around 100 live in Nigeria and are found only in three protected areas in Cross River State – Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, Mbe Mountains and the Okwangwo division of Cross River National Park.

Resemblance with man

This great, glorious, fur-coated ape is one of the animals that share more than 98 per cent resemblance with man but the threats to survival they face on the planet are ironically from man. Mountain gorillas generally live in groups of several females with their young and usually one dominant adult male – known as a ‘silverback’ because of the patch of silver hair on his back and hips.

The main threat to gorillas is people and the associated increasing pressure on the gorilla’s habitat. With so few individuals in the wild, the mountain gorilla is listed as critically endangered. The good news is, their numbers have recently been rising.

Critically endangered

In the forests of the Nigeria-Cameroon border dwells an incredibly rare primate.

The Cross River gorilla is one of the most endangered species on the planet. It is classified as critically endangered and scientists estimate there are less than 250 remaining in the wild. Cross River gorillas are a subspecies of the western gorilla and live in the forests surrounding the Cross River, hence their name. These large apes can grow up to five and a half feet tall when standing on their hind legs and can weigh up to 440 pounds.

However, their enormous size is not enough to protect them from human activity which is causing a dangerous decline in their population. The Cross River gorilla has a very small range and also a small population. These factors make any human activity far more harmful since there are few gorillas to recover the population. The main reasons for the endangerment of the Cross River gorilla are poaching habitat destruction and a loss of genetic diversity through inbreeding. Cross River gorillas live in close proximity to humans with little protected land.

Some of the most highly populated human settlements are close to the natural habitat of the Cross River gorilla. So, human activity has a great influence on the Cross River gorilla population.

Bushmeat/body parts

Another challenge facing the ape is poaching for their meat and body parts. Bushmeat is a sign of affluence and is served in nearby cities, even though it is illegal. Gorillas are especially targeted as bushmeat since one kill provides hundreds of pounds of meat at a time. Gorilla body parts are also used in traditional medicine. Locals believe that gorilla body parts have healing powers and can be used to treat disease. Poaching is illegal in Cameroon and Nigeria, but that doesn’t stop the poachers. Even in national parks and protected areas, poaching is still a problem.

The Cross River gorilla is also accidentally killed in traps set for other animals. The Cross River gorilla has a low reproductive rate, generally giving birth to one baby at a time, making it difficult for the Cross River gorilla to replenish even small numbers lost to poaching.

Like humans, gorillas reproduce slowly, giving birth to only one baby at a time and then raising that infant for several years before giving birth again. This slow reproduction rate makes gorillas especially vulnerable to any population declines. Habitat destruction is a problem across their central African range. Gorillas are also killed for the bushmeat trade or accidentally killed or maimed by iron snares that are set in the forests in search of other bushmeat species such as pigs. That trade has helped spread the Ebola virus, which is deadly to both gorillas and humans.

Efforts to protect gorillas are often hampered by weak law enforcement, lack of rule of law and civil unrest in many places where gorillas live. The commercial trade in bushmeat, which occurs throughout West and Central Africa, is the biggest threat to gorillas today. Apes are being killed primarily to supply high-end demand for meat in urban centres, where the consumption of ape meat is considered to be prestigious amongst the wealthy elite.

Although gorillas may constitute only a small proportion of all animals killed for the bushmeat trade, they present easy targets for hunters, and in many areas gorillas are favoured by hunters because of the weight of meat they can sell.

Low reproductive rates

Gorillas’ low reproductive rates mean that even low levels of hunting can cause a population decline, which could take many generations to be reversed. Scientists in 2003 estimated that a third of the wild gorilla population had been killed by the Ebola virus, and the species remain at risk. Additionally, because gorillas share so many traits with humans, they are susceptible to other human diseases.

Populations of gorillas that are in frequent contact with humans are par- ticularly vulnerable to deadly respiratory infections. In the mountain gorilla range, where gorillas frequently raid farms or come in contact with humans through tourism, they are susceptible to scabies, TB, and a host of other diseases from human transmission.

Illegal business

In most African countries, both the killing of gorillas and trade in gorilla products are illegal across the animals’ range, but due to weaknesses in law enforcement capacity and broader governance issues in some of the regions where the gorillas live, poachers, traders, and consumers are rarely apprehended.

As a result, only 17 per cent of the gorilla population currently lives in protected regions and vast areas of gorilla forest have already been lost. That destruction continues as logging companies open up fast tracks of forest, forests are cleared to make space for subsistence farming or ape habitat becomes fragmented by road building.

There is also a strong link between habitat loss and the bushmeat trade. As previously inaccessible forests are opened up by timber companies, commercial hunters gain access to areas where gorillas roam and often use logging vehicles to transport bushmeat to far-away markets, as well as sell meat to employees of the logging companies.

As these challenges continue, the world set aside September 24 every year to campaign for the preservation of gorillas across the world. And conservationists believed that gorillas play a key role in keeping the forests alive and healthy.

They opined that gorillas play a critical role in the fight against climate change and they keep the forests rejuvenated by ensuring seed dispersal that certain plants rely on solely for propagation, feeding and nesting activities, letting in light to the forest floor and shaping plant communities and diversity. As an umbrella species, the conservation of gorillas will automatically ensure the survival of other wildlife including endangered species like chimpanzees, pangolins, and lions, among others.

A veterinarian, Dr Mark Ofua, said World Gorilla Day is set aside to celebrate the iconic gorilla and encourage global communities to take action for gorilla conservation. He said the day creates the opportunity for people all over the world to come together in celebrating gorillas and more importantly, take action to protect gorillas in the wild.

“We have gorillas here in Nigeria and very interestingly, we have a species of gorillas unique to Nigeria! It is known as the Cross River gorilla and it is found in the highlands of the Cross River forests and Cameroon where it shares a border with. “Sadly, these unique Nigerian gorillas are classified as critically endangered on the IUCN red list.

With less than 100 individuals left, we are one step away from losing these iconic species forever to extinction if we don’t take drastic measures to conserve what we have left. “Habitat loss due to illegal logging, deforestation, and farmland expansions remains the biggest threat to the survival of these species. Then these illegal logging routes open up pathways for hunters and poachers to reach these animals.

Bushmeat trade and consumption is the second factor driving the extinction of these massive apes with the illegal pet trade that sees to the wanton destruction of whole gorilla families to get to their young coming at a close third. “Snares and traps set for other wildlife are not discriminatory and contribute to decimating our gorillas.

Farmer wildlife conflicts with gorillas raiding farms of local communities also end with the setting of traps and poisoned baits to deter such activities resulting in a rapid decline of these animals that reproduce so slowly, with a female gorilla producing just about four off springs in her lifetime.”

Worrisome

The director of Cross River Landscape for Wildlife Conservative Society (WCS), Inaoyom Imong, said the popular Cross River gorillas are going into extinction.

He said the situation was becoming worrisome as the number of gorillas left in Nigeria was 100 and about 200 in the Cameroonian part of the forest. According to Imong, other wildlife species such as chimpanzees, monkeys and fishes are also threatened due to human activities like deforestation for agricultural purposes, illegal logging, hunting and direct pollution.

“Nigeria has already lost some species of rhinoceros, giraffes and wild dogs that are part of the nation’s wildlife but are no longer here including plants that are also threatened. “Due to a high rate of deforestation in Nigeria, the nation has lost quite a bit of its original forest cover.

What is left now is probably about 10 per cent of which a substantial part is in the Cross River National Park and other protected areas. I don’t think it is so much a question of legislation to protect our wildlife because Nigeria already has quite a number of relevant laws, the problem is the enforcement of these laws,” he said.

