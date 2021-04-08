World Health Day: PSN tackles inequities in care services

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) said it was expanding its scope to address the inequities in access to health care, especially those bothering on availability, access and effective use of medicines.

In a statement to mark the 2021 World Health Day signed by the President of PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the PSN said it has become most imperative for pharmacists to lead medicines reconciliation services to guarantee medication safety, reduce drug therapy issues and improve treatment and economic outcomes for the patient, especially when patients are transferred from one facility to another or when they transition to a different model of care.

The 7th of April each year is remembered as World Health Day, to commemorate the creation of the world Health Organisation (WHO) over seven decades ago. In the message titled ‘Building A Fairer, Healthier World For Everyone Through Quality Pharmaceutical Care,’ Ohuabunwa said the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health remains a fundamental human right of every human being without discrimination of race, socio-economic status, and political alignment.

The president of PSN said the association would continue to call for actions that will bring people together with their pharmacists and other health care workers for health care service that is available, accessible, and affordable to all. According to him, the gains of this noble decision range from robust investment in the health of the world’s population to timely interventions toward the eradication of diseases like polio and small pox and bringing a disease out breaks under control through coordinated and concerted effort.

“This has been further demonstrated to logical applause by the programmes and actions of the WHO, as the globe battled the coronavirus, COVID- 19 Pandemic.” He noted that COVID- 19 pandemic has laid bare the inequity in the world’s health care system. “The western world leveraged the technological advancements occasioned by long and huge investment in research and development that resulted in the availability of vaccines within a very short time.

“We all witnessed the reluctance of the western world to pay attention to the vaccine needs of poor nationals and the difficulty of maintaining the supply chain by these countries as a result of restrictions and modification of export protocols. “The impact of the pandemic has pushed more people into poverty and below poverty levels and created a huge gap between the rich and the poor, the have and the have not.”

Ohuabunwa said poverty promotes poor nutrition and increases the propensity and severity of diseases; hence the need to address inequity in health care access and to promote structures that guarantee equality in access to health care irrespective of gender, religion and social class. Since, quality pharmaceutical care is an integral part of quality health care, he said pharmacists played effective role of curbing the pandemic.

