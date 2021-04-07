Health

World Health Day: Youths, CSOs demand equitable investments in healthcare services

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2021 World Health Day, the youths and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Federal Government to prioritise the health needs of every Nigerian, by ensuring equitable investments in health care services.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), Helga Fogstad on Tuesday in Abuja, decried that youths were suffering the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic more, due to the disruptions of essential health, nutrition and social services.

Fogstad who made emphasis on this year’s theme; ‘Building a fairer, healthier world,’ stressed that with the largest youth population in Africa, Nigeria must invest in the health of young people, and in equity enhancing strategies to address the needs of the most vulnerable.

According to her, youth leaders, campaigners and representatives of CSOs from across the country, were meeting to deliberate on the progress of improving the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents in Africa’s most populous nation.

She said: “COVID-19 has exacerbated inequities, putting at risk hard won gains that have been made over the past decade.

“Ensuring that women, children and adolescents are protected from the disproportionate indirect social and economic of the pandemic and associated financial crisis will require action from all stakeholders.”

Chair, National Advocates for Health (NA4H),
Muhammad Usman, called for improved funding saying, “I am therefore calling on both federal and state governments to improve budgetary allocations and timely release of funds for health interventions, particularly for family planning, nutrition, primary healthcare – including the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and the national health insurance for universal health coverage.”

Convener, Nigerian Youth Champions for Universal Health Coverage (NYC4UHC), Oyeyemi Pitan, urged government to ensure “all primary healthcare centres were adequately staffed, equipped and functional to provide access to sexual and reproductive health services, mental health services and essential life-saving drugs and commodities.”

