World Heart Day; Cross River State Ministry of Health in Collaboration with Healthy Billionaires Fitness Club staged 12km 1000 Man walk in Calabar

As the world struggles to fight COVID-19 and more persons including young people die of Heart failure; there is need for everyone in Cross River state to be more aware of the importance of ensuring good health and fitness. With the theme for 2021 World Heart Day being “Harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally”

The State Ministry of Health in Collaboration with over 12 Fitness clubs staged a 12km walk through the Calabar Carnival Route to mark the day and sensitize people on the dangers of Cardiovascular disease and the need to exercise in other to keep fit as one major part of preventive healthy living.

The Commissioner For Health, Dr Betta Edu disclosed that Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the world’s number one killer, resulting in 18.6 million deaths a year across the globe.

According to her the disease has many causes ranging from smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, to air pollution, and less common conditions such as Chagas disease and cardiac amyloidosis while calling on everyone to reduce the intake of alcohol and cigarettes.

“For the people living with CVD, COVID-19 has been heartbreaking. They have been more at risk of developing severe complications from different forms of the virus. Many have been afraid to attend routine check up. Many persons don’t even know they are hypertensive, too many even in recent times have slumped and died from cardiovascular Disease. The need for everyone to be aware and get involved in activities that will reduce the risk of dying from Heart disease or failure can not be over emphasized!

“Our daily exercise and regularly medical check up is very important. I use this opportunity to call those living with CVD to immediately adhere to the doctor instructions on medication, ensure they eat healthy and exercise as well as sleep as necessary; Says Dr Edu.

The Chairman of Healthy Billionaires Fitness Club, Mr William Archibong Jr disclosed that the walk aims to encourage a fitness and healthy lifestyle, which ultimately leads to more productivity and serenity of the mind.

It is not enough to work from Monday to Saturday or Sunday; you must find time to keep fit and shed off excess weight. “It will help you to be mentally fit and be in a position to cope with your activities,’’ he said.

The Walk had top Government functionaries such as Commissioner for Tourism, Mr Eric Anderson, Commissioner for Solid Mineral, Mr George O’Ben-Etchi amongst many others. It was sponsored by zenith Bank.

