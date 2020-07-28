World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa advises all to go for testing

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday advised all to go for a hepatitis testing in order to help eliminate the virus.

Speaking in Yenagoa to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Bayelsa State Dr Inodu Apoku disclosed that the virus kills more than one million persons yearly.

Describing the types of virus, he said that the virus ranges from hepatitis A to E adding that it is an inflammation disease that affects the liver.

He said that nine in every 10 persons infected with viral hapetitis are not aware of their status advising that all should be sure of their sexual partners or rather use latex condom.

Disclosing that viral hapetitis is more dangerous than HIV/AIDS and coronavirus, the permanent secretary said that Nigeria has one of the highest number of hepatitis cases in the world with 11%.

Hepatitis B virus he said spreads from person to person through unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected partner, sharing of sharps and needles, accidental needle prick and from mother to child during childbirth.

However, he revealed that there are now new medicines that can cure Hepatitis C which he said is one of the deadliest in three months assuring that persons aged 12 years and above can have access to the drugs.

He said: “Hapetitis B infection can be prevented by knowing the HBV status of any sexual patner or use late condom, aviod the use of the illicit drugs, avoid sharing sharp instruments and needles, test for HBV, take vaccine if negative and immunize new borns against the Hepatitis B virus.”

He assured that a hepatitis free future is achievable if we as a people will work together to prevent the infection even during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

