World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa govt tasks citizens on screening, vaccination

The Bayelsa State government has advised her citizens to take advantage of the free hepatitis screening and vaccination that is presently ongoing to get themselves screened and vaccinated.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the celebration to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Newton Igwele, disclosed that the screening and vaccination centres were accessible at tertiary and secondary health facilities across the state.

Describing the nature of the disease, Igwele said the viral hepatitis was an inflammatory disease, which is caused by viruses that have infinity with the liver.

He called for concerted efforts from the government and other agencies to prevent the disease, which he said has no cure, adding that the proportion of persons living with viral hepatitis is greatest in Asia, sub- Saharan Africa and Egypt.

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Bayelsa State, Dr. Edmond Egbe, said the theme for this year’s Hepatitis Day (Hepatitis Can’t Wait) was a clarion call for people to take action

