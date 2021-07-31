News

World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa govt tasks citizens on screening, vaccination

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government has advised her citizens to take advantage of the free hepatitis screening and vaccination that is presently ongoing to get themselves screened and vaccinated.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the celebration to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Newton Igwele, disclosed that the screening and vaccination centres were accessible at tertiary and secondary health facilities across the state.

 

Describing the nature of  the disease, Igwele said the viral hepatitis was an inflammatory disease, which is caused by viruses that have infinity with the liver.

 

He called for concerted efforts from the government and other agencies to prevent the disease, which he said has no cure, adding that the proportion of persons living with viral hepatitis is greatest in Asia, sub- Saharan Africa and Egypt.

 

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Bayelsa State, Dr. Edmond Egbe, said the theme for this year’s Hepatitis Day (Hepatitis Can’t Wait) was a clarion call for people to take action

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara gov dissolves cabinet, suspends emirs

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has dissolved the State Executive Council involving the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (CoS), Deputy Chief of Staff, all chairmen and members of the state commissions and boards of various agencies. The cabinet dissolution was with immediate effect as contained in a statement by the […]
News

Insecurity: You’re not worthy to be elders, NEF tells YCE

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

For writing to the United Nations about some of the happenings across Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has lambasted the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), saying they deserve to forfeit the title of elders. This is as they also insisted that YCE’s actions were threatening the security and integrity of the country. NEF also […]
News

Court refuses to revoke Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to revoke the bail it earlier granted to the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore. Sowore and another member of the movement, Olawale Bakare, were standing trial before the court on charges bordering on alleged treason. They were allege to have committed the offence by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica