Metro & Crime

World Hijab Day: Stop phobia against veil usage, Groups tell Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the continued discrimination against women in hijab, a coalition of Muslim groups Minday called on Nigerians to stop violation of the right of women for wearing hijab, saying the nation’s constitution abhors abuse of human rights in any form.

Speaking at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Hijab Day, with the theme: “Don’t Let Our Pride Be Your Prejudice” with the hashtag #EndHijabophobia, the group defined phobia as intense or irrational fear of something that, in reality, poses little or no actual danger.
According to the group, coverings of heads, bodies and faces by women pose no security threat, adding that they do not need to expose or bare their ears before they can be identified. She added that women in hijab are frequently exposed to abuse due to irrational fear of the hijab.
Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy, Hajia Mutiat Orolu Balogun,  who spoke on behalf of the group, explained that despite the avalanche of landmark judgments in favour of hijab usage, students in school of nursing, secondary schools and others are still faced with undue harassment in schools and when writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
The coalition comprised of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria Lagos state Area Unit, Al Muminaat, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos), Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Ansarudeen Youth of Nigeria (ADYAN), Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP), Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque   (LSCCM), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Pristine Cactus Foundation, The Criterion, International Muslim Women’s Union (IMWU), NACOMYO and the Pure Heart Islamic Foundation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

4th Mainland Bridge: Less than 800 houses will go, FG, LASG insist

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

….as Lagos assures compensation for affected property owners The Federal and Lagos State governments Thursday insisted that less than 800 houses might be demolished to pave way for the construction of the much-publicized 37’kilometer Fourth Mainland Bridge project, saying that a lot of efforts had been carried out to reduce the number of affected houses […]
Metro & Crime

Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis. The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock. […]
Metro & Crime

Set up panel to investigate Deputy Gov, Ondo Speaker tells CJ  

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun has asked the Chief Judge, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate notice of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. A total of 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi. Speaker Oleyelogun said the setting up of the panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica