World Hijab Day: Stop phobia against veil usage, Groups tell Nigerians

Worried by the continued discrimination against women in hijab, a coalition of Muslim groups Minday called on Nigerians to stop violation of the right of women for wearing hijab, saying the nation’s constitution abhors abuse of human rights in any form.

Speaking at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Hijab Day, with the theme: “Don’t Let Our Pride Be Your Prejudice” with the hashtag #EndHijabophobia, the group defined phobia as intense or irrational fear of something that, in reality, poses little or no actual danger.

According to the group, coverings of heads, bodies and faces by women pose no security threat, adding that they do not need to expose or bare their ears before they can be identified. She added that women in hijab are frequently exposed to abuse due to irrational fear of the hijab.

Executive Director, Hijab Rights Advocacy, Hajia Mutiat Orolu Balogun, who spoke on behalf of the group, explained that despite the avalanche of landmark judgments in favour of hijab usage, students in school of nursing, secondary schools and others are still faced with undue harassment in schools and when writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The coalition comprised of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria Lagos state Area Unit, Al Muminaat, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN Lagos), Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Ansarudeen Youth of Nigeria (ADYAN), Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP), Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque (LSCCM), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Pristine Cactus Foundation, The Criterion, International Muslim Women’s Union (IMWU), NACOMYO and the Pure Heart Islamic Foundation.