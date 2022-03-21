Sports

World Indoor: Brume completes global athletic medal sweep

Ese Brume over the weekend compleed the clean sweep of global athletic medals after winning silver at the World Indoor in Belgrade, Serbia. The Delta State-born athlete returned Nigeria to the podium for the first time since Olusoji Fasuba raced to 60m gold in Valencia in 2008.

The 25 year old leapt a huge 6.85m personal season’s best in the third round to move to the silver medal position behind pre-championships favourite, home girl Ivana Vuleta who took early command of the event with a 6.89m best in the second round before improving top 7.06m in the fourth round.

 

By that feat, Brume has not only become the third Nigerian to win medals at World Athletics Championships indoors and out as well as at the Olympics behind Glory Alozie and late Sunday Bada but also the third long jumper to win a World Indoor title after Paul Emordi (1987) and Chioma Ajunwa (1997).

 

