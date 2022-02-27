World Language Day: Saving Nigeria’s local tongues from extinction

In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the gradual death of Nigerian languages and how to save them from extinction

“It has bothers me on looking at a map of the world that, of all lands, only Black Africa starts a child education in a language other than his mother’s.”

These were the words of the founder of Mayflower School and social activist, the late Dr Tai Solarin. What the Ikenne-born author did not add to his list of worries is how varying degrees of punishments are meted out to children for speaking Nigerian languages.

With multiple reports which reveal how some Nigerian languages have gone into extinction and the possibility of more languages disappearing, culture enthusiasts have expressed worry over what they described as “a disturbing development”.

But, Sunday Telegraph findings reveal that examples abound of how parents and schools suppress the use of local languages in daily interactions. Like many Nigerian children, who tell heart-rending tales of how they are whipped for speaking Nigerian languages, Adegboyega Tobi would not repeat the mistake that earned him some strokes of the cane for speaking his native Yoruba language.

The eight-year-old, who is a pupil of TGold Nursery and Primary School (Location Withheld) had since vowed to stick with the approved currency of exchange during communication to avoid incurring the wrath of his teachers.

Unlike Adegboyega, who was told speaking the Yoruba Language would bastardise his spoken English, no reason was given by Emmanuel Adetoro’s teachers for reprimanding local language speakers.

At 17,he said, speaking the Yoruba language is a tall order. “The school did not really give us (the students) reasons directly.

They would just reprimand us and say we must only speak English and good diction. It has really affected me now. I cannot have a smooth conversation in the Yoruba language. The teachers were not even allowed to communicate with students in their dialects,” he said. But schools are not alone in their resolve to prohibit what they describe as “vernacular”. A teacher and parent, Grace Wilson, explained how it would be unwise for children to speak local languages before the English language.

According to her, there is a strong link between proficiency in the English Language and its choice as the first language spoken by a child, citing the example of her niece, who stumbles in her tenses. “I cannot allow my son to speak Yoruba for now. I know he will definitely speak it fluently one day. He doesn’t even need to learn it. It’s always better to speak the English Language first. I have a nephew whose grammatical flaws have become embarrassing. The first language he spoke was Yoruba.

Getting him to speak good English is a hard task. I know how hard I work to teach him how to use tenses correctly when I visit her family. I sincerely do not wish that for my son,” Wilson explained.

Expressing worry about how Pidgin English has replaced the local dialects among his Warri people in Delta State, a public affairs analyst, Francis Ewherido, in a piece published in a national newspaper(not this newspaper),said: “Growing up, some of my contemporaries were neither good at their local languages nor English Language. Pidgin English was the fresh oil with which yam was eaten.

Many have since improved on their proper English Grammar due to further education and exposure but have remained pretty static on their native dialects.

“We have always been proud of Warri as the headquarters of Pidgin English but Pidgin English has become our real nemesis. We now have generations in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s, who cannot speak their languages. So, what culture do they transmit to their children?

“Now, we have politicians, who want to or represent constituents they cannot communicate with in their local languages, and Priests/Pastors, who need interpreters before they can celebrate Mass or perform church service for their own people. Dem say Warri no dey carry last, but na serious last we carry for this matter.” Blaming the development on wrong cultural orientation, he added: “I used to look up to the villages for the survival of the local languages but my heart sank when I spent time at home during the 2015 general elections. Pidgin English has replaced local dialects as the main language of communication. What annoyed me most was that they were not even good at it; it was not the smooth Hennessey XO kind of Pidgin English spoken in Warri, but Pidgin English with Ogogoro (local gin) brashness.

“Why abandon what you are good at for that where you struggle? What has come over my people, I kept asking myself. But I know. The problem is located in the same reason why many people born in the late 50s, 60s and 70s in Warri cannot speak their languages: wrong cultural orientation. You are a bush boy if you speak your language. Correct Waffi boys speak Pidgin English with the smoothness of Hennessey XO, not even Hennessey VSOP.”

Meanwhile, contrary to the argument that making the English Language the first Language a child speaks enhances proficiency in the language, a former Education Minister and educationist, the Late Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, had argued that having a perfect grasp of the mother tongue, “makes teaching of the English Language, German and other languages easier.”

His words: “According to psychologists, the 12 years of a child’s education are most critical, and all I’m saying is that within those early years, he must be himself. And once he has a good grounding in the mother tongue and develops self-confidence in himself, then it will be easier to teach him English, Latin, German, or whatever.

“In Europe, in America, in Japan, the average child goes to school in the language that he grows up with, from primary all the way up to the university. It is only those of us who are products of colonialism, whether in Asia or Africa, who are forced to go to school in a language different from our own.”

In a document released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to commemorate the International Mother Tongue Day in 2016, Fafunwa’s argument that primary school children are better taught in indigenous languages got a mention to explain their(indigenous languages) importance to effective learning at the elementary level.

The paper further stated that being taught in a language different from the mother tongue could negatively impact children’s learning. “The six-year primary project in Ife (Osun State of Nigeria) used Yoruba as a medium of instruction for six years of primary education.

Evaluations of the project found that students who switched to English after six years of mother tongue instruction, performed better in English and other subjects, compared with those who did so after three years,” the document read.

Also, according to the National Policy on Education, 2013: “Every child shall be taught in the mother tongue or the language of immediate community for the first four years of basic education.” However, a study by UNESCO reveals that 29 Nigerian minor languages have become extinct and another 29 minor languages are in danger of being extinct, noting that three Nigerian languages-Yoruba, Igbo and Itshekiri- are also endangered.

Also, the National Council for Art and Culture had listed Teshenawa, formerly spoken in Jigawa; Kpati, formerly spoken in Taraba State; Odut, formerly spoken in Cross River State; Kubi, formerly spoken in Bauchi State; Basa-Gumma, formerly spoken in Bauchi State; Auyokawa, used to be spoken in Jigawa State; Homa; used to be spoken in Adamawa State and Kainji dialect, spoken before in Bauchi State as Nigerian languages that have gone extinct.

Parents blameworthy

Expressing concerns about Nigeria’s disappearing languages at a symposium on creative writing in December 2021, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, had blamed parents for deliberately relegating Nigeran languages to the background by refusing to teach their children their languages at infancy owing to erroneous beliefs.

“It is generally believed that some languages are in danger of extinction because of globalisation, imperialism, neocolonialism and fungicide. In our own case, the blame should be taken to the doorsteps of parents, who deliberately refuse to teach their children their languages or mother tongues at infancy, because of modernity,” the Speaker said.

They prefer, he said, teaching their children dominant languages, thereby relegating their own languages to the background, adding that some of the parents believe that teaching their children dominant languages or lingua franca is key to accessing jobs, education and opportunities.

We are wired to see our languages as inferior

In a 2016 interview seen by Sunday Telegraph on Tunde Kelani, Sophie Oluwole,a Professor of African Philosophy, explained that the “credibility of being a civilised person is that you must speak English. English is the language of the civilised.” It is, according to her, the reason Nigerian languages are called vernacular – the language of the primitive.

“So, who wants to speak vernacular?” She asked. Narrating how she got punished for speaking vernacular as a school girl, the late professor said: “I remember I paid a fine with my money for break in school. When you speak vernacular, you pay. You are not allowed to speak vernacular to show yourself as an educated person.

But my worry is and I know many share my worry, I do not know who will tell me any culture in the world where children are educated in foreign languages. I lived in Germany. German is the language of education from primary to the university. France, Britain, Japan, Chinese.

Why is your own different?” On how Nigerians erroneously define education, she said: “Probably our problem is we don’t know the meaning of education.

To be educated in Nigeria is to be able to speak and write English. But I think writing and reading is a secondary thing. I’ve tried to look at the meaning of education. Education is the process of passage of knowledge.” Explaining further on how local languages are being misrepresented and portrayed as inferior to the English Language,

She said: “A professor wrote that the Yoruba people do not have a word for Mathematics. I know they do- Isiro. And he is a Yoruba man. Isiro means addition. After we criticised him at the conference, he changed it. According to her, the professor said addition, subtraction, “those are the four laws of mathematics. So how can he say we do not have a term?”

Speaking further, Oluwole said, in the same paper, he said: “We should not try to translate English to Yoruba, for example Television. The Yoruba translation of television is amohunmaworan. He said that’s a very poor translation and now my question is- what is the meaning of television in English?”

She added: “I speak a little of German, Tele means distant, Vision means seen at a distance and that is how the Germans translate it. Is that the meaning of television? Are you just seeing at a distance? So, when Yoruba say amohunmaworan, isn’t that more comprehensive and he says that one but this hatred and idea that Yoruba language is primitive- what is the evidence?”

Dangerous ignorance

Sharing her thoughts with Sunday Telegraph, Prof Oluwakemi Adekola of the Faculty of Education at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, blamed ignorance on the part of parents for the neglect of the mother tongue. “We don’t expect parents to place the English Language above the mother tongue. The mother tongue aids critical reasoning. What do I mean by that?

If any parent knows that before a child can speak out something, the first thing is for the child to think in the local language, the parent would not discourage the use of mother tongue. The reason parents are encouraging the use of the English Language is because of the importance attached to it, being the official language.

The language of the law, the language of the government,et al.” Continuing, she said: “Local languages should not be killed for any reason. Truth is, any child that starts with the local language, the level of reasoning will be very high. If he or she encounters any difficulty, the first thing they do is to interpret it in their mother tongue. Even some of them encounter problems with understanding some English words, but when that vocabulary is translated to their mother tongue, they immediately understand it.”

On how Nigerian schools violate the national policy on education, Adekola said:” Even the national policy on education says our local languages should be used as a medium of instruction from pre-primary level to Basic 3 but we are not allowing it.

So, the schools and parents are not helping matters. Parents and the society at large need to be educated on the importance of mother tongue. Our local languages aid critical thinking. They are a means of identity and vehicle for socialisation. ”

According to Adekola, the disdain with which local languages are treated has negatively affected other components of culture in this part of the world. “Parents must prioritise our languages to save them. The state of our local languages now affects so many things.

Let’s look at the respect aspect of it. Hardly can you see any of our children that will greet using the local language. They will simply say “Good morning Sir, Good morning Ma”.But the Yoruba culture teaches us to either kneel or prostrate when you greet the elderly. If you do not speak the language, it may be difficult to practise it.

How to save our languages-Dr Omojuyigbe,

NIJ Deputy Provost In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Deputy Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, (NIJ), Dr Dele Omojuyigbe, harped on the need for parents and governments at all levels to deemphasise the promotion of foreign languages.

Contrary to the position held by many that dissuading a child from speaking Nigerian languages aids proficiency in the English Language, Omojuyigbe said “there’s no way we can be proficient in English Language if we are not proficient in our local languages.”

“One of the ways to save our languages is to promote our languages. It is a clear fact that even the English we are promoting, there’s no way we can be good at it if we are not good at our local languages because every thought that we have, we normally have fundamentally from our local languages and then we transfer our knowledge of our local languages to our acquired language (English Language).

“If a child moves from here to the UK and the US, the child grows up there. In that case, the mother tongue will not have any influence. If you are a Nigerian born in the US, your mother tongue automatically becomes English Language,” he explained.

Our languages, he said, are dying because we are not paying attention to our languages, noting that the “things that made the local languages stay in those are no longer there.”

“I could remember when I was young. Almost all the subjects were taught to us in Yoruba. We were also taught Literature in English in Yoruba. So, it was easier for us to assimilate. It was easier to understand.”

