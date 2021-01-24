World largest motocycle maker, Hero MotoCorp surpasses 100m units

World largest manufacturer of motocycles and scootet, Hero MotoCorp at the weekeed surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production.

This came as it disclosed that its focus is taking its world-class products to New markets. The company in a virtual show monitored by Sunday Telegraph disclosed that the 100 million the bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern India hill state of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

“This is also the 20th conservative year that Hero MotorCorp has retained the converted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of the two-wheelers “Hero MotoCorp’s achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years.”

According to the Chairman/ CEO, Hero MotoCoro, Dr. Pawan Munjal, the company has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices.

“It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company. Most importantly, this is a celebration of the customers who continue to shower their love and faith on Hero, “ he said. He noted that this significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent ca pabilities in India and Hero’s Brand appeal, saying “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey.

In keeping with our vision to ‘be the future of mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions, “ he stated.

Focused on Sustainable Growth, Hero MotoCorp has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, R&D and manufacturing ecosystems. It also continuously works towards the progress of the societies it operates in.

To mark the occasion, Dr Munjal unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) – that will go on sale from February 2021.

Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr. Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.

He said during this timeframe, the company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts. He added that as part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products – including variants, refreshes and upgrades – every year.

