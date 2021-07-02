World leaders arrive Lusaka for Kaunda funeral today

Preparation is in top gear for the state funeral of late Zambian founding President Kenneth Kaunda as foreign dignitaries have started arriving in the state capital, Lusaka, ahead of the funeral today. Kaunda, 97, died on June 17, at the military Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu will lead world leaders at the ceremony, set to be hold at Lusaka’s show grounds. Among the early callers are the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who arrived in Lusaka accompanied by the AU Commissioner for Trade, Albert Muchanga. Similarly, Angolan Vice-President Bornito De Sousa, has also arrived in the country while more leaders are due to land in Lusaka ahead of KK’s official funeral. United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, arrived Lusaka yesterday for the same purpose.

