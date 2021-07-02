News

World leaders arrive Lusaka for Kaunda funeral today

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Preparation is in top gear for the state funeral of late Zambian founding President Kenneth Kaunda as foreign dignitaries have started arriving in the state capital, Lusaka, ahead of the funeral today. Kaunda, 97, died on June 17, at the military Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu will lead world leaders at the ceremony, set to be hold at Lusaka’s show grounds. Among the early callers are the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who arrived in Lusaka accompanied by the AU Commissioner for Trade, Albert Muchanga. Similarly, Angolan Vice-President Bornito De Sousa, has also arrived in the country while more leaders are due to land in Lusaka ahead of KK’s official funeral. United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, arrived Lusaka yesterday for the same purpose.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ozigbo, Wike bag People of The Year Awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, was on Sunday, November 22, 2020 named as a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Transformational Leadership Award at the 2020 edition of the People of the Year Awards.   The People of the Year Award was an annual event organised […]
News

$20bn crude unaccounted for between 2005- 2012, say Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012. Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon.Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) who disclosed this on Wednesday at the continuation of the investigation, said this was discovered after a forensic audit. […]
News

Newly-elected US lawmaker dies from COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A recently elected US lawmaker has died from Covid-19 – the first member of the US Congress to die from the disease. Republican Luke Letlow, 41, had been elected as Representative for Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday. He announced on December 18 that he had tested positive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica