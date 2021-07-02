World leaders arrive Lusaka for Kaunda funeral today

Preparation is in top gear for the state funeral of late Zambian founding President Kenneth Kaunda as foreign dignitaries have started arriving in the state capital, Lusaka, ahead of the funeral today. Kaunda, 97, died on June 17, at the military Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu will lead world leaders at the ceremony, set to be hold at Lusaka’s show grounds. Among the early callers are the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who arrived in Lusaka accompanied by the AU Commissioner for Trade, Albert Muchanga. Similarly, Angolan Vice-President Bornito De Sousa, has also arrived in the country while more leaders are due to land in Lusaka ahead of KK’s official funeral. United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, arrived Lusaka yesterday for the same purpose.
Related Articles
Ozigbo, Wike bag People of The Year Awards
The immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, was on Sunday, November 22, 2020 named as a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Transformational Leadership Award at the 2020 edition of the People of the Year Awards. The People of the Year Award was an annual event organised […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
$20bn crude unaccounted for between 2005- 2012, say Reps
The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012. Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon.Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) who disclosed this on Wednesday at the continuation of the investigation, said this was discovered after a forensic audit. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Newly-elected US lawmaker dies from COVID-19
A recently elected US lawmaker has died from Covid-19 – the first member of the US Congress to die from the disease. Republican Luke Letlow, 41, had been elected as Representative for Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday. He announced on December 18 that he had tested positive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)