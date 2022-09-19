World leaders gather in London for Queen’s burial

After days of lyingin- state, the body of the late Queen Elizabeth II began its final journey yesterday morning as part of a grand state funeral – first to Westminster Abbey, for a religious service in front of a congregation of thousands, and then on to Windsor Castle for a more intimate committal service and, finally, a private burial. It will be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony the likes of which has not been seen since the last state funeral, of Winston Churchill, almost 60 years ago.

The Queen made personal additions to the plans, Buckingham Palace has said. Some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are already in London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived on Saturday and paid their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall. In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Biden described the late monarch as “decent” and “honourable”.

Speaking at Lancaster House, having signed the official book of condolence for the late monarch, he said his country’s “hearts go out” to “all the people of the United Kingdom”. “You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were,” he said, adding: “The world is better for her.”

As well as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, many other Commonwealth leaders are expected at the service.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, German President Frank- Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella are among the other world leaders expected to attend. Members of royal families from across Europe will also be present. Nigeria is represented at the ceremony by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who flew into Britain on Saturday.

Controversy, however, surrounds some of the guests invited, such as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and China’s President Xi Jinping. Representatives from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited. Iran, North Korea (DPRK) and Nicaragua have only been invited to send ambassadors, rather than heads of state.

The Queen’s lying-instate at Westminster Hall in the heart of London came to an end in the early morning with some reports estimating that more than two million people viewed her coffin as some of them waited as long as 13 hours to be able to see the coffin.

The service for the Queen is expected to get underway at 11am at Westminster Abbey after her coffin left a little earlier on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors.

Senior members of the Royal Family, including the new King and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the gun carriage in procession.

The Queen’s funeral service, expected to be attended by 2,000 guests, will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving the sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss will read a lesson. Towards the end of the funeral service the Last Post – a short bugle call – will be played followed by a two-minute national silence.

The national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring the service to an end at about midday.

The Queen’s coffin will then proceed on to Windsor Castle, where it will be taken to St George’s Chapel for a committal service, which will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

After the committal service, the Queen will then be lowered into the royal vault bringing an end to the burial ceremonies of the monarch who ascended the throne as a 25-yearold some 70 years ago. Already her son, Charles has taken over and is now King Charles III.

