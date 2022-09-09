World leaders mourn as Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longestreigning monarch, has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday. The Crown passes immediately to her son and heir Charles, who will officially be known as King Charles III. Reacting, the new King said his mother’s death was a moment of “the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen two days ago, described her as “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”. The Queen steered the monarchy through turbulent times, as Britain’s Empire ended and its place in the world fundamentally changed. She was head of state of the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren. As the news came out about the death of Her Majesty the Queen at Balmoral, the nearby village of Ballater fell silent.

Biden lead international tributes

Meanwhile, leaders from around the world have been speaking of their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II. US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021. He said: “She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. “She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, ‘Grief is the price we pay for love’.” French President Emmanuel Macron in his tribute said the Queen was a “kind-hearted” monarch and a “friend of France”. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” said Macron. On his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a “role model and inspiration for millions”. “She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour,” said the German Chancellor Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the late British monarch was “one of his favourite people in the world”. According to him: “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. I will miss her so.”

Archbishop’s prayers with the King, Royal Family

And in a related development, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said in a statement that his “prayers are with the King and the Royal Family”. “As we grieve together, we know that, in losing our beloved Queen, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are,” he said.

UK national life will be put on hold

After the sombre news from Balmoral, much of the national life in Britain will now be put on hold in the days ahead. Flags will be lowered to half-mast on official buildings, there will be church bells tolling and gun salutes.

Sports mourns

When the news of her demise was finally announced even the sporting world paid its respect with a number of football matches pausing in her honour. The Europa League game between FC Zurich and England’s Arsenal had already kicked off when the news broke but before the action resumed after the half time break, the teams paused for a minute’s silence, Other games which also paused for a minute’s silence for the late monarch before kicking off included Manchester United and Real Sociadad, which was played at Old Trafford, and the match between West Ham United v FCSB in London.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...