Health

World Leukemia Day: Foundation advocates blood donation to save lives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

 

In order to meet the blood needs of patients, especially people suffering from Leukemia, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation has urged more Nigerians to donate blood to save lives.

The founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation Mrs Janet Modupe Oyedele who made the call yesterday, said persistent loss of blood was a major health challenge among Leukemia patients; hence the call for blood donation that would pave the way for easy blood replacement.

She spoke on the occasion of World Leukemia Day, a yearly global campaign marked every September 4.

The campaign started by Leukemia Care in collaboration with patient groups across the globe to help raise awareness about leukemia and how to improve the quality of lives of persons living with the condition.

To mark the occasion this year, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation rallied participants who embarked on a walk from Textile Labour House along Acme Road Ikeja, through Agidingbi, Awolowo Way to the Alausa Secretariat and back to Acme Road.

During the walk participants distributed Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials to pedestrians. Some of the information displayed during the walk red: ‘Support Timilehin Leukemia Foundation’, ‘ ‘Let’s Give Priority To Healthcare’, ‘ Equip Our Hospitals’, among others.

Leukemia, which is cancer of the blood can affect anybody, whether rich, poor, young or old. In a country that has no world class medical facilities, the effect of COVID-19 on leukemia patients is enormous.

According to her, attention is now is on COVID-19 with daily updates at the expense of other diseases like cancer, malaria, among others. “As a result of this neglect, many leukemia patients have died.

Speaking at the event yesterday, Oyedele who lost his only son to leukaemia, said, “A pint of blood costs about N20,000. A leukemia patient needs four to five pints of blood in a day. So, how will that patient cope with as well as get needed chemotherapy.

“Also, when the leukaemia patients get infection the chemotherapy treatment will stop. The Fellow will have to be taking blood and platelets.”

However, against this background, the founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation urged both urged governments to key into blood donation drive as a strategy to get blood banks full of needed blood.

Federal and state governments to key into blood donation drive as a strategy to get blood banks full of needed blood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Malaria vaccine has potential to save lives amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of the severe impact COVID-19 has on numerous medical conditions, particularly malaria, experts said the rapid uptake of malaria vaccine has the potential to save thousands of lives that may have died from the disease.   Therefore, delivering the malaria vaccine would contribute to maximise the benefits of other malaria interventions, considering […]
Health

SRH seeks improved services to curb rising abortion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Society for Family Health (SFH) has expressed concern over health risks faced by adolescents in Kaduna State occasioned by unsafe abortions. To this end, the Northern Regional Coordinator, A360 Project, Mrs Anita Elabor has urged the Kaduna State Government to scale up and prioritise protection and improving adolescent girls’ sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services […]
Health

Trader seeks N9.3m for kidney transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 33 years-old trader, Chukwuma Eboh, is seeking for N9.3 million for kidney transplant. The shoe trader in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was struck by kidney disease two years ago and it appears to have shattered his dreams, according to him. Speaking with our correspondent, he said his ambition has now given way to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: