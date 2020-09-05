News

World Leukemia Day: Foundation urges blood donation to save lives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

In order to meet the blood needs of patients, especially people suffering from Leukemia, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation has urged more Nigerians to donate blood to save lives. The Founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation, Mrs. Janet Modupe Oyedele, who made the call yesterday, said persistent loss of blood was a major health challenge among leukemia patients; hence the call for blood donation that would pave the way for easy blood replacement. She spoke on the occasion of World Leukemia Day, a yearly global campaign marked every September 4.

The campaign started by Leukemia Care in collaboration with patient groups across the globe to help raise awareness about leukemia and how to improve the quality of lives of persons living with the condition. To mark the occasion this year, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation rallied participants who embarked on a walk from Textile Labour House along Acme Road Ikeja, through Agidingbi, Awolowo Way to Alausa Secretariat and back to Acme Road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
News

JOHESU: FG policies impose hardship on citizens

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has accused the Federal Government of sowing seeds of hardship for Nigerians, through its unfriendly policies.   In its communique after a two-day meeting which held in Abuja recently, the JOHESU lamented that while other countries were offering palliatives as well as reducing social dysfunctions, Nigeria appeared to be making […]
News

Court upholds de-registration of DPP, RAP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the de-registration of both Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, and Reform and Advancement Party, RAP, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The court consequently affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to de-register political parties that failed to meet the requirements contained in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: