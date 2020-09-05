World Leukemia Day: Foundation urges blood donation to save lives

In order to meet the blood needs of patients, especially people suffering from Leukemia, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation has urged more Nigerians to donate blood to save lives. The Founder of Timilehin Leukemia Foundation, Mrs. Janet Modupe Oyedele, who made the call yesterday, said persistent loss of blood was a major health challenge among leukemia patients; hence the call for blood donation that would pave the way for easy blood replacement. She spoke on the occasion of World Leukemia Day, a yearly global campaign marked every September 4.

The campaign started by Leukemia Care in collaboration with patient groups across the globe to help raise awareness about leukemia and how to improve the quality of lives of persons living with the condition. To mark the occasion this year, the Timilehin Leukemia Foundation rallied participants who embarked on a walk from Textile Labour House along Acme Road Ikeja, through Agidingbi, Awolowo Way to Alausa Secretariat and back to Acme Road.

Like this: Like Loading...