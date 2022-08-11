World Lion’s Day: Nigeria’s most iconic species now endangered –WildAid

A global non-profit organisation, WildAid, has asked Nigerians to protect lions as the animal is now on the verge of extinction in the country. The organization launched a week-long campaign to raise awareness about the threats facing lions in the country. It said in a statement that the event is to celebrate one of the world’s most beautiful, fearsome and iconic species. WildAid added that over the last 50 years, the number of wild lions across Africa has plummeted from 200,000 to roughly 20,000, adding that the crisis is most acute in West Africa where there are only about 400 lions left, surviving in small, isolated clusters.

It added that scientists estimated that there may be fewer than 50 adult lions left in the wild, unlike in the past when lions roamed northern Nigeria in large numbers. “Hunting for bushmeat has seriously depleted lions’ natural prey base, while population growth and the expansion of agricultural land has badly eaten into their habitats,” said Simon Denyer, senior Africa representative for WildAid. Lions in Nigeria and across West Africa need urgent help to prevent them from disappearing forever.” According to WildAid, the intense pressures on lions’ natural prey caused by the bushmeat trade and the erosion of their habitats often force them to kill cattle for food.

