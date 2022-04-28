News

World Malaria Day: CERF, Fidson take medical outreach to Shomolu LG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, the Children Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) in conjunction with Fidson Health- Care Plc., has organised a medical outreach in the Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The outreach was held at the Akinwunmi Ambode Primary Health Centre in Shomolu on Monday. Some of the free tests conducted on the residents include Malaria Rapid, HIV, COVID-19, blood sugar, blood pressure and body temperature, among others.

Items given to over 300 beneficiaries were malaria drugs, insecticide treated nets, bags, T-shirts. Speaking on the development, the Executive Director of CERF, Mrs. Abosede Oyeleye, said the event was to sensitise indigent communities about their health, prevent poor health seeking habits, and bring health support services to their doorstep. Oyeleye noted that the outreach was held to mitigate the high mortality rate, especially among children below five years, as a result of malaria. Dignitaries at the outreach include Doctor in charge of Health Services Shomolu LGA; CSR Manager Fidson, Mr. Temitope Akindele; Ward Health Committee Chairperson in Shomolu LGA, Dr. Sunday Orebiyi; Supervisor for Health, Shomolu LGA, Mr, Ladi Omodara; Staff and Community Care workers of CERF, Manager Roll back Malaria, Jumoke Odediran, and Head Community Health Shomolu LGA, Mrs Oluwasola Popoola.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police: We’ve ordered withdrawal of suit against states’ judicial panels

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of Judicial Panels of Inquiry instituted by states to probe alleged brutality by the nowdisbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the IGP’s order […]
News

Alleged N5m fraud: EFCC arraigns Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker, Clerk

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, has arraigned the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena, before Justice S. O. Itodo, of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi. The duo are standing trial for their complicity in an alleged fraud […]
News

Ecuador jail: Death toll in Guayaquil prison fight passes 100

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 116 people are now known to have died in a fight between rival gangs in Ecuador’s jail, officials say, making it the worst prison violence in the country’s history. At least five inmates were decapitated in Tuesday’s clashes in the city of Guayaquil, while others were shot dead, reports the BBC. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica