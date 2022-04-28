World Malaria Day: CERF, Fidson take medical outreach to Shomolu LG

In commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, the Children Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF) in conjunction with Fidson Health- Care Plc., has organised a medical outreach in the Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The outreach was held at the Akinwunmi Ambode Primary Health Centre in Shomolu on Monday. Some of the free tests conducted on the residents include Malaria Rapid, HIV, COVID-19, blood sugar, blood pressure and body temperature, among others.

Items given to over 300 beneficiaries were malaria drugs, insecticide treated nets, bags, T-shirts. Speaking on the development, the Executive Director of CERF, Mrs. Abosede Oyeleye, said the event was to sensitise indigent communities about their health, prevent poor health seeking habits, and bring health support services to their doorstep. Oyeleye noted that the outreach was held to mitigate the high mortality rate, especially among children below five years, as a result of malaria. Dignitaries at the outreach include Doctor in charge of Health Services Shomolu LGA; CSR Manager Fidson, Mr. Temitope Akindele; Ward Health Committee Chairperson in Shomolu LGA, Dr. Sunday Orebiyi; Supervisor for Health, Shomolu LGA, Mr, Ladi Omodara; Staff and Community Care workers of CERF, Manager Roll back Malaria, Jumoke Odediran, and Head Community Health Shomolu LGA, Mrs Oluwasola Popoola.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...