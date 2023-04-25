World Malaria Day: Funding Shortfalls Threatens Malaria Fight –RBM

As Nigeria joins the world community to mark the 2023 World Malaria Day, the Roleback Malaria (RBM) Partnership To End Malaria has highlighted that funding shortfalls and emerging biological threats are brewing a perfect storm to set back the fight to end malaria globally.

At a virtual meeting anchored by the RBM in partnership with civil society groups yesterday, it noted that emerging biological threats have continued to threaten the effectiveness of existing tools and inadequate investment in controlling the disease in high- burden countries, adding that this development represents the ‘greatest threat’ to gains the world has so far made to tackle the disease.

Meanwhile, last year’s Global Fund Replenishment fell short of what is needed to maintain malaria programmes, scale up the latest innovations and reach everyone at risk. Now is the time to take decisive action to deliver on our goal of zero malaria and achieve 2030 targets.

This World Malaria Day, countries and partners must come together to urgently invest in programmes, innovate to develop new tools and approaches and implement national strategies to accelerate progress against this age-old disease.

World Malaria Day, marked on April 25, is an opportunity to keep malaria high on the global health agenda, with this year’s theme: ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’