World Maritime Day: Seafarers now safe in Nigerian waters –Jamoh

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that Seafarers can now do their jobs without fear of being attacked or kidnapped in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

This was contained in a goodwill message presented by the NIMASA DG to mark the World Maritime Day.

He disclosed that efforts of the agency in securing the nation’s maritime domain, especially with the Deep Blue Project and the SPOMO Act, are yielding results with the recently released IMB report for the 2nd Quarter of 2021 showing a drastic decline in incidences of attacks on the Nigerian waters and in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to him, the recent official flag-off of the National wrecks removal exercise with the first phase along Badagry creeks from Tin-can Island to Navy Town is also geared towards making Nigeria’s waterways safe and navigable for seafarers and vessels.

Jamoh said: “Our role as a regulatory agency is to ensure that Nigerian Seafarers are treated fairly by the Ship-owners and employers through the implementation of approved conditions of service and agreed-on collective bargaining agreements.

We shall continue to pay priority attention to the capacity development and employment of seafarers.” He added that the agency has also initiated the Seafarers Identity Document (SID) registration portal, and other e-platforms for Dockworkers, and their Employers to ease the verification and registration process in line with international best practices while stakeholders have already been sensitized for its smooth take off.

The report notes that, “the number of kidnappings in the Gulf of Guinea in the second quarter of 2021 is the lowest since Q2 of 2019. While 33 incidents of piracy were reported in the last quarter of 2020, six cases were reported in the second quarter of 2021.

Recall that the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), recently released its Q2 2021 report, giving credence to Nigeria’s efforts at combating piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) including the nation’s Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure also called the Deep Blue Project.

The IMB report also noted that the number of kidnapped seafarers in the region also declined from 50 in the last quarter of 2020 to 10 in the second quarter of 2021.

