Business

World markets slip after shoddy data out of China

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Global stocks eased on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected Chinese data cast a pall over economic recovery and a spike in UK prices fuelled the intense debate over inflation’s staying power. The Stoxx index of 600 European companies eased 0.16 per cent, slipping further away from its lifetime high of mid-August.

The MSCI all country world index was down 0.18 per cent. “The weak China retail sales data is a shocker and shows that unless you get the Delta variant under control, any recovery is going to be difficult,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

“There is a slow realisation that we have seen peak economic growth perhaps, certainly the summer rebound is done,” Hewson said. A burst of data out of China showed growth in its factory and retail sectors continued to falter in August with output and sales growth hitting oneyear lows as fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions threatened its economic recovery. Meanwhile, UK inflation hit a more than nine-year high in August after the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, though largely due to a one-off boost that analysts said was likely to be temporary. The UK data contrasted with figures from the US on Tuesday which showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August posted its smallest gain in six months, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, aligning with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s long-held belief that high inflation is transitory.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest drives women economic empowerment initiatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, through the delivery of an online financial planning session and the sponsorship of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. WISCAR is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering and developing professional […]
Business

Naira weakest since 2017, crashes to 495/$ in parallel market

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•30% weaker than official rate as government worries The naira at the weekend weakened to the lowest in over three years in the parallel market due to increased demand for dollars amid foreigncurrency shortages.   The local unit depreciated to 495 per dollar on Friday, lowest since February 23, 2017, widening the gap with the […]
Business

Speculators push down naira at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The activities of illegal forex operators further weakened the naira against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, as the local currency closed at N550/$1 compared with N545 per dollar last Frida , according to data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel market  rates in Lagos).   The naira also fell against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica