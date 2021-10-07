News

World Mental Health Day: ACMPN to hold enlightenment programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy of Nigeria (ACMPN) in collaboration with The Institute of Counselling in Nigeria is set to host an awareness walk tagged, ‘Walk in her Shoe,’ slated for October 9. This is in commemoration of the 2021 World Mental Health Day, with men expected to wear women heels to create awareness on gender equality. According to the President, Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy of Nigeria, Dr. Tolulope Oko- Igaire, this year’s walk is to create awareness on gender equality and equity in society.

She said: Gender equality as discovered lately, is not just a woman’s issue, but also a human issue, people are still struggling to see men and women equally in our society. “We employed men to give women more opportunities, and this has proved that achieving the gender equality goal before 2095 as stipulated is possible,” she added. According to the United Nations (UN) women, gender equality is the fifth Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which seeks to address key challenges such as poverty, inequality, and violence against women and girls.

Our Reporters

