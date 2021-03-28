Body & Soul

World most expensive bra, worth N7Bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Have you ever dreamed that a piece of underwear can
worth more than a brand new luxury car or even a
mansion.
In Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra series the ‘Red Hot Fantasy
Bra’ modeled by international model, Gisele Bundchen, in
year 2000 was worth $15,000,000.
This piece of underwear is approximately N6,780,000,000 in
Nigerian currency.
At $15 million, Bündchen’s bra and coordinating panties
was the most expensive lingerie set ever, earning a spot in the
Guinness Book of World Records, according to Teen Vogue.
Another bra in Victoria’s secret fantasy bra series is the
Heavenly Star Bra. Modeled by Heidi Klum in 2001.
Ranking among world’s most expensive bras is worth
$12.5-million (£8.5-million) Heavenly Star Bra, by Victoria’s
Secret, created in 2001. It features 1,200 Sri Lankan pink sapphires
and as its centerpiece a 90-carat emerald cut diamond
that was worth $10.6 million (£7.28 million) alone at the time.
World most expensive bra,
worth N7Bn
Ombre,

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Uti Nwachukwu, Nelson Allison suave in shirt collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jara Television presenter, Uti Nwachukwu and form winner, Mr Universe, Nelson Allison are the supermodels in FreshbyDotun latest shirt collection.   Shirts have always been a staple wear in men’s wardrobe Adedotun Adeyeye the creative director at FreshbyDotun says the spur to make a shirt collection came from a need to have ready to wear […]
Body & Soul

Stop looking at me!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

J ay tossed and turned on his bed. Try as he could, sleep eluded him. He remembered that one could count himself to sleep but there was no star to be counted and the ceiling was one white slab that covered the huge room.     He picked his phone and went to his Whatsapp […]
Body & Soul

When Dolly Children Foundation feted underprivileged children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dolly Children Foundation in collaboration with Flourish Root foundation recently hosted an elaborate Christmas party for underprivileged children at Magboro area of Ogun State.   At PTEM private School compound, Okeafa, Magboro, Ogun State where the party took place, children under the foundation were treated to bouncy castle and Santa clause experience. Speaking about the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica