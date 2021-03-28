Have you ever dreamed that a piece of underwear can

worth more than a brand new luxury car or even a

mansion.

In Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra series the ‘Red Hot Fantasy

Bra’ modeled by international model, Gisele Bundchen, in

year 2000 was worth $15,000,000.

This piece of underwear is approximately N6,780,000,000 in

Nigerian currency.

At $15 million, Bündchen’s bra and coordinating panties

was the most expensive lingerie set ever, earning a spot in the

Guinness Book of World Records, according to Teen Vogue.

Another bra in Victoria’s secret fantasy bra series is the

Heavenly Star Bra. Modeled by Heidi Klum in 2001.

Ranking among world’s most expensive bras is worth

$12.5-million (£8.5-million) Heavenly Star Bra, by Victoria’s

Secret, created in 2001. It features 1,200 Sri Lankan pink sapphires

and as its centerpiece a 90-carat emerald cut diamond

that was worth $10.6 million (£7.28 million) alone at the time.

World most expensive bra,

worth N7Bn

Ombre,

