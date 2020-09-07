Health

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.
More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva. “History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Don extols benefits of soybeans in addressing protein deficiency

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A leading nutrition expert has urged Nigerians to explore soybeans as a good food source, to alleviate malnutrition and achieve good health. Professor Ibiyemi Olayiwola, Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who made this assertion recently, described soybeans as an excellent source of protein, with the added advantage of […]
Health

Continued availability, affordability of life-saving tools could curb malaria deaths

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as innovative interventions save 7m lives, prevent 1b new infections  In conjunction with the annual Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) Suppliers Forum convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria has urged governments, manufacturers and procurement partners to take action to ensure continued availability and affordability of life-saving malaria […]
Health

FG, Resident Doctors resolve dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ngige flays associations against reporting executives to NASS …we had no other option says NMA Regina Otokpa, Abuja After hours of extensive deliberations, the Federal Government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have resolved resolved all contending issues which have been lingering for a while. At the end of a closed door meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: