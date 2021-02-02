Health

World NTD Day: Africa says No to Neglected Tropical Diseases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Appolonia Adeyemi

On the second ever World NTD Day, spearheaded by policy and advocacy action tank Speak Up Africa, high-level stakeholders, private and civil society organisations, artists and the media united to say No to Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).
First launched in 2020, World NTD Day, marked on January 30, was introduced to mark the global fight against NTDs, a group of diseases that affect more than 1.5 billion people globally. Approximately one third of those live in Africa.
To mark the occasion, the No to NTDs Civil Society Network coordinated iconic landmarks across Senegal, Niger, Guinea and Benin to shine orange and violet, the World NTD Day campaign colours, for the day to highlight the importance of all countries working together to fight NTDs. The Monument de la Renaissance in Senegal, the Place de la Concertation in Niger, the Monument du 22 Novembre in Guinea and the Etoile Rouge in Benin are among the many monuments worldwide that have light up.
“To end NTDs in Africa and globally, we must increase the awareness around these diseases. We are so proud to have been part of this movement and to have lit up the Monument du 22 Novembre in Guinea. Solidarity is key to eliminate this group of diseases, and people and our communities must know that every action against NTDs, resonates on the continent and globally,” highlighted Salomon Dopavogui, Executive Director of Jeunesse Secours and Vice President of the No to NTDs Civil Society Network.
Furthermore, private sector organisations showed their support for the cause, with pan-African banking group Ecobank stepping up to end NTDs by raising awareness amongst its employees and clients across Francophone Africa.
“As a private-sector organisation, we recognise how important it is to lend our voice to the fight against NTDs, which affect millions of Africans. NTDs are diseases of inequity that also negatively impact Africa’s development as a whole, and we hope that other organisations are able to join us and end the neglect,” commented Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer of the Ecobank Foundation.
In Dakar, Senegal, Speak Up Africa, Yard and RBS Crew worked on a participative fresco to inspire and inform the general public and the youth on the fight against NTDs. Drawn at the foot of the Renaissance Monument, the painting of this fresco convened Rajah Dioury Sy, Director of Special Olympics Senegal; Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball African League; Carl Manlan from the Ecobank Foundation; and Sarah Diouf, fashion brand founder and creative director of Tongoro.
To further increase awareness, social media personalities Observateur Ebene and Fatou Guinea joined the celebrations and participated in the painting of the fresco while sharing the importance to act against NTDs with their millions of online followers.
“NTDs disproportionately impact women and girls in Africa and I am delighted to participate in the fight against these diseases. For Africa to thrive, we must collectively act to end NTDs,” affirmed Sarah Diouf, Founder of Tongoro, while painting the fresco on the court.
Civil society organisations (CSOs), as part of No to NTDs Civil Society Network, also marked World NTD Day through communication and advocacy campaigns. Activities across Francophone Africa included: Social mobilisation and awareness sessions held with schools and key stakeholders, including journalists and youth representatives in Senegal; Capacity-building meetings and conferences in Benin and Guinea; Interactive broadcasts and public conferences in Burkina Faso; and Conferences with key stakeholders, film screenings and TV debates in Niger.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa advises all to go for testing

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday advised all to go for a hepatitis testing in order to help eliminate the virus. Speaking in Yenagoa to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Bayelsa State Dr Inodu Apoku disclosed that the virus kills more than one million persons yearly. Describing the types […]
Health

Smile Train partners speech pathologists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The global cleft charity, Smile Train, has partnered Speech Pathologists and Audiologists Association in Nigeria (SPAAN), in a bid to improve the treatment and care of cleft lip and palate patients. In a virtual meeting to commemorate this year’s International Month of Hearing and Speech, Smile Train Programme Manager for West Africa, Ms. Victoria Awazie, […]
Health

Malaria: Kwara gets 2.3m insecticide nets to save women, children

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State has received about 2.3m insecticide treated mosquito nets to be distributed across 772,648 households in the state. This is one of the fruits of the N82 million counterpart funds Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq paid in the early days of his administration last year. At $4 (N1,400) unit price, the treated nets, according to a statement  on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica