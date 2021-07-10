Sports

World number one Barty beats Pliskova to win first Wimbledon title

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ashleigh Barty won her maiden Wimbledon title as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nervy final to become the first Australian women’s champion for 41 years.

Barty won the first 14 points to take early charge in a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win on the 50th anniversary of idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden win here, reports the BBC.

“This is incredible,” said Barty, who dropped to her knees in tears.

“It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and say it.”

After climbing up into the stands to hug her team, she told the Centre Court crowd: “I didn’t sleep a lot last night. I was thinking of all the what-ifs. I hope I made Evonne proud.

“I have to thank every single person in this stadium. You’ve made my dream so special.”

Both women were making their debut in the final of the grass-court Grand Slam – the first time since 1977 that had happened – and that may go some way to explaining the rollercoaster nature of the match.

After Barty’s flying start, Czech Pliskova settled in the second set, rediscovering her big serve before errors crept back in the third.

Barty had the chance to serve out victory in the 12th game of the second set but she was broken as Pliskova forced a tie-break, which the Czech won when the Australian double-faulted.

Barty took an early break in the third, which proved decisive as she added the Wimbledon trophy to the French Open title she won in 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FG rescued festival to save Nigerian Sports –MOC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The chairman of the Edo 2020 Nain Organising Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Nebeolisa Anako has said the Federal Government decided to offer lifeline to the Edo State Government in the best interest of Sports development and the safeguard the future of the athletes.   “The Festival suffered several […]
Sports

Five Man United ‘rejects’ making waves at other clubs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Manchester United did not feature in a Euro final last weekend — but some of their old boys did. Here SunSport explores the ones who got away from Old Trafford to make a name elsewhere.   ANDER HERRERA   United wrestled Herrera out of Athletic Bilbao for £28.8million in 2014. A five-year stint […]
Sports

Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica