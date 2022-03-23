Sports

World number one, Barty, in shock tennis retirement

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World number one Ashleigh Barty has shocked the sporting world by announcing she will retire from professional tennis at just 25.

The Australian made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she was leaving to “chase other dreams”.

“I’m so happy and I’m so ready. And I just know at the moment in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” she said in a video, reports the BBC.

Barty won her first Grand Slam at the 2019 French Open.

She has remained the top-ranked player since then, backed up by success at Wimbledon last year.

In January, she became the first home player to win the Australian Open men’s or women’s singles title in 44 years.

Serena Williams is the only other active female player to have won major titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

“I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend [retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua] to help me,” Barty said on Wednesday.

“I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together.”

Barty added she was “absolutely spent” and “physically I have nothing more to give”.

Women’s Tennis Association head Steve Simon said Barty was “one of the great champions” and would be missed.

“Ashleigh Barty with her signature slice backhand, complemented by being the ultimate competitor, has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match,” he said in a statement.

Fellow Australian Grand Slam winners also paid tribute. Sam Stosur hailed Barty’s “incredible career”, while Dylan Alcott said she was a “champion in every sense of the word”.

Romanian former world number one Simona Halep added: “What’s next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?!”

Barty’s Australian Open win had cemented her reputation as a national hero. In an emotional moment, she was presented with her trophy by fellow Aboriginal Australian tennis champion and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

A recent report by The Age newspaper highlighted how the number of Australian children playing tennis had climbed by nearly 30% in the past year. Many of them are from Indigenous communities and many are girls.

“I’m really proud that I can be a small part of getting more kids into sport and chasing their dreams,” she told BBC Sport in January.

Barty took a break from tennis in 2014, citing its intense demands, and played in the inaugural season of cricket’s Women’s Big Bash League.

She said that was “a very different feeling” to her retirement on Wednesday, adding tennis had “given me all my dreams plus more”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League roundup: Rangers and Leicester top groups with wins

Posted on Author Reporter

*Lech Poznan 0-2 Rangers, Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens *Napoli and Real Sociedad both through after 1-1 draw Rangers earned top spot in their Europa Leaguea s a comfortable 2-0 win away at Lech Poznan ensured they finished above Benfica. Leicester City also topped their group after beating AEK Athens by the same scoreline at the King Power Stadium. Goals from Cedric Itten […]
Sports

FG Set to Honour 60 Sports ICONS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is now set to honour 60 Nigerian sports icons and personalities that have won laurels for Nigeria and those that have made meaningful impact on sports development in the last sixty years . The event is part of activities organised by the Federal government to celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond jubilee . Minister of Youth and […]
Sports

NPFL gets Dec 6 kick-off date

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya PORT HARCOURT

The League Management Company on Monday announced December 6 as the resumption date for the Nigeria Professional Football League 2020/2021 season.   There have been several information concerning the resumption of the new season after the last campaign came to an abrupt end due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the announcement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica