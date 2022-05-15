Sports

World number one Swiatek into Rome Open final

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a quarter-final victory over Bianca Andreescu in the Italian Open. Poland’s Swiatek, the reigning champion in Rome, beat Andreescu 7-6 (7-2) 6-0. She cruised through the second set after Canadian Andreescu had forced a tie-break from 5-3 down in the opener.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur bounced back after being a game away from defeat to beat Maria Sakkari 1-6 7-5 6-1. Jabeur, who became the first Arab or African player to win a WTA 1000 title with victory in Madrid last week, was 5-2 down in the second set against the Greek fourth seed.

 

With Sakkari serving for the win, Jabeur, 27, broke back and then won the next seven games to go three up in set three, a lead she did not let go. “In my head at 5-2 I said, ‘You cannot finish those two weeks, those amazing almost three weeks, like this,” Jabeur said.

 

