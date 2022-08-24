World Para-volley Level 1 course for referees, coaches holds in Lagos

A World Para-Vollyey Level I Course for African Referees and Coaches is currently ongoing inside the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Level 1 Course, the first development course for Referees and Coaches in Africa, is primarily targeted and focused on Nigeria, as the World ParaVolleyball confirmed Nigeria as Africa’s powerhouse for the sport.

The training, which ends on Saturday, August 28 August 2022, is being organized in collaboration with Para- Volleyball Africa and Nigeria ParaVolleyball Federation to further the growth of the game and create opportunities for officials to gain international qualifications.

