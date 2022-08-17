World Photography Day: Amadi-Obi, others lead Ecobank’s Photo Walk

Ecobank has announced that all is set for its “Photo Walk” as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Photography Day slated for August 19. According to a press release, the World Photography Day is an annual and global celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography and Ecobank is hosting the Photography, Arts and Design Exhibition (PADE) to mark the event. Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Jide Sipe, said major players in the business of photography, arts and design such as Kelechi Amadi- Obi, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Taiwo Aina and a host of individuals and associations have indicated interest to join in the Walk. The Walk is expected to start from Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) bus terminal by 8.00am and terminate at the bank’s head office complex, Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island. Speaking further on why Ecobank decided to commemorate the Word Photography Day, Sipe said the exhibition was conceived by the bank to help showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...