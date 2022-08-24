World Photography Day: Ecobank pledges support for Nigeria’s creative industry

The Managing Director and Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Bolaji Lawal, has pledged that the bank will continue to provide a platform for harnessing and powering the creative industry in Nigeria.

The Managing Director made this pledge at the Photography, Art and Design Exhibition (PADE) event held by the bank to commemorate this year’s World Photography Day in Lagos. He restated the bank’s commitment and determination to contribute to sustainable economic development, working with the youths, local community, and society at large to improve quality of life, in ways that are both good for business and national development.

Lawal, who was represented by the Executive Director/ Chief Risk Officer, Biyi Olagbami, observed that Nigeria has an assemblage of articulate and creatives minds who have demonstrated love for the profession and are telling the African story in many ways through their lenses, and that as a Pan African bank, part of Ecobank’s vision is to serve as a platform for harnessing and powering the creativity of the African continent.

According to him, “for us as a bank, we decided to commemorate the World Photography Day, understanding it was an opportunity to help showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world.

It is part of our current strategy as a Pan African Bank to sustain our legacy as a foremost supporter of the creative industry in Nigeria, providing a platform for harnessing and powering creative talents on the African continent.”

Facilitators at the masterclass session including veteran creative photographer, painter and artist, Kelechi Amadi -Obi; Pocket Lawyers, Ngozi Nwabueze; ace Photojournalist, Pius Utomi Ekpei, Agence France-Presse (AFP); art photographer, August Udoh and a creative director/ photographer Yemi Disu, commended Ecobank for the initiative, stressing that such massive support and partnership from corporate organizations would further stimulate the growth of the art and business of photography.

They shared their experiences and offered tips on how to excel in the profession.

According to Kelechi Amadi- Obi, Ecobank deserves commendation for identifying with the photographers on the World Photography Day urging other corporate organizations to emulate the bank. He advised the audience, particularly the up-coming professionals to set realisable goals and put measures in place to achieving them, adding that when the goals are achieved, they set new ones until they meet all their career objectives.

“On her part, Ngozi Nwabueze dwelt on image copyrights and the legal structure to protect their works. She took them through the legal steps and enumerated the benefits of ensuring that their works are protected by the relevant provisions of the laws.

