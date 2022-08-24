Business

World Photography Day: Ecobank pledges support for Nigeria’s creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

The Managing Director and Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Bolaji Lawal, has pledged that the bank will continue to provide a platform for harnessing and powering the creative industry in Nigeria.

The Managing Director made this pledge at the Photography, Art and Design Exhibition (PADE) event held by the bank to commemorate this year’s World Photography Day in Lagos. He restated the bank’s commitment and determination to contribute to sustainable economic development, working with the youths, local community, and society at large to improve quality of life, in ways that are both good for business and national development.

Lawal, who was represented by the Executive Director/ Chief Risk Officer, Biyi Olagbami, observed that Nigeria has an assemblage of articulate and creatives minds who have demonstrated love for the profession and are telling the African story in many ways through their lenses, and that as a Pan African bank, part of Ecobank’s vision is to serve as a platform for harnessing and powering the creativity of the African continent.

According to him, “for us as a bank, we decided to commemorate the World Photography Day, understanding it was an opportunity to help showcase the brilliance of Nigerian creatives to the world.

It is part of our current strategy as a Pan African Bank to sustain our legacy as a foremost supporter of the creative industry in Nigeria, providing a platform for harnessing and powering creative talents on the African continent.”

Facilitators at the masterclass session including veteran creative photographer, painter and artist, Kelechi Amadi -Obi; Pocket Lawyers, Ngozi Nwabueze; ace Photojournalist, Pius Utomi Ekpei, Agence France-Presse (AFP); art photographer, August Udoh and a creative director/ photographer Yemi Disu, commended Ecobank for the initiative, stressing that such massive support and partnership from corporate organizations would further stimulate the growth of the art and business of photography.

They shared their experiences and offered tips on how to excel in the profession.

 

According to Kelechi Amadi- Obi, Ecobank deserves commendation for identifying with the photographers on the World Photography Day  urging other corporate organizations to emulate the bank. He advised the audience, particularly the up-coming professionals to set realisable goals and put measures in place to achieving them, adding that when the goals are achieved, they set new ones until they meet all their career objectives.

 

“On her part, Ngozi Nwabueze dwelt on image copyrights and the legal structure to protect their works. She took them through the legal steps and enumerated the benefits of ensuring that their works are protected by the relevant provisions of the laws.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank sponsors Awolowo, Obasanjo stage plays

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of “A Deep Dive Into History”, a theatre production from the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production House, spearheaded by Joseph Edgar, which comprise two exciting stage plays titled Aremu and Awo. According to a statement by the lender, the plays, which started showing from the 22nd […]
Business

Heritage Bank partners transport workers on insurance scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Heritage Bank, in partnership with the Road Transport Employee’s Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has launched the Travelers’ Accident Insurance Scheme (TAIS) to assist road accident victims across the country.   The scheme, according to the bank, aims to address deaths associated with inability of travelers involved in accident to offset hospital bills. Speaking at the […]
Business

Finance Act as game changer in tax drive

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The recalibration of various obsolete tax laws into the comprehensive Finance Act 2021 is Federal Government’s joker for stable and steady tax revenue, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports One of the landmark effects of COVID-19 is its maximum wreckage of the economies. The 21st Century epidemic, a global disease that completely reconfigured the world’s economy and human […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica